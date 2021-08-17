Little Rock CEOs create the Nest, a women’s coworking space and ‘incubator of creation’

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here.

Little Rock’s Natalie Ghidotti has received various accolades as a public relations CEO, including recently being named one of PRNews’ 2020 Top Women in PR, but she said her success wouldn’t have been possible without mentorship throughout her career, especially from other women in business.

Now, she’s hoping to pay that forward by co-founding, alongside another female CEO, Erin Hohnbaum, a new women’s coworking space in Little Rock intended to help foster relationships between women of all stages of life and from various fields.

"Women supporting women isn't just a catchphrase to us, it's truly like a way of life and something that Erin and I have experienced in our own businesses and our own lives," Ghidotti said. “We couldn't be where we are without a lot of women mentors in our lives.”

The space, called The Nest, is located at 112 W. Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive. Members will have various places in the space to work, including large open-concept rooms filled with sofas, tables and desks, a conference room members can book for meetings and private pods for individuals who need privacy or quiet.

The Nest will also offer members programming intended to build community and help women develop as professionals and people.

Hohnbaum, CEO of E.Leigh’s Contemporary Boutique, said group fitness classes, a weekly “coffee and connections” hour and a speaker series are among the options The Nest plans to offer.

Ghidotti said she expects the space will open sometime in October, but those interested in becoming members can register now. There are three levels of membership for the club, which grant varying degrees of access to the space and its amenities.

“It's a coworking space, but it's also very much a social and networking club for women where they can meet like-minded women and really move their ideas for our city together with fellow women,” Ghidotti said.

Hohnbaum previously founded PowHer Players, a group that organizes talks and other events to help women connect and grow. The success she saw with that endeavor made her feel like there was a need in Little Rock for something in the same spirit but more permanent.

During a 2019 trip with a CEO group — in which she and Ghidotti were the only two women — Hohnbaum voiced that feeling to Ghidotti, who had already been thinking Little Rock needed the same thing, and the idea for the Nest was born.

Hohnbaum said the name came to her pretty much right away because of what a nest represents as an “incubator of creation” and its ties to womanhood.

“We want it to be a space where ideas are born and launched and loved well, and sent off into the world,” she said. “We both felt that that was a really good name, and it embraced us being women-founded and built for people that identify as women.”

Although the idea for the Nest formed in 2019, work did not begin in earnest right away. The pandemic started in spring of 2020, creating challenges for Hohnbaum’s retail stores, and she became pregnant with her first child around the same time.

But just before Hohnbaum’s fall due date last year, Ghidotti reached out and said it was time to make the Nest real, not just in spite of the pandemic but also because of it.

“We think it's perfect timing for Little Rock to have this space in that you've got a ton of people that have been working from home, due the pandemic, and a lot of those people are not going back to a normal office,” Ghidotti said.

As much as its founders have plans for the Nest, Hohnbaum said the club will evolve based on what its members want and need.

“We want to listen to what our members want and what people are looking for and where we can kind of fill gaps within the community,” Hohnbaum said. “We truly want to fill a need here in Little Rock, and we're open to any and all ideas.”