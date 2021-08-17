Lowell moves forward with early building permits

LOWELL -- Developers will soon have the option to begin building subdivisions before final plat approval if they meet certain conditions.

Planning commission members Monday approved an amendment to land development code that will allow developers to apply for early building permits if they meet a list of four criteria. The amendment will go before the City Council today.

The changes will give developers a head start, according to Karen Davis, community development director.

Northwest Arkansas is experiencing a housing crisis, and all cities in the region are trying to find a way to address the housing shortage while still making sure subdivisions are built correctly, according to Daniel Ellis, city engineer. Some studies have shown the region will need 80,000 new dwellings in the next 15 years, which averages more than 400 units a month, he said.

In order to qualify for an early building permit, developers will need to acknowledge that approval of an early permit and construction of residential homes is not the final authorization to use or occupy a property, according to the amendment.

In addition, roads must be constructed with a curb and gutter, 6 inches of aggregate base and 2 inches of asphalt surfaces. Prior to final platting, the final 2 inches of asphalt will be installed. This requirement will allow the final layer of the road to go on after construction is complete, which will minimize damage from construction vehicles, Davis said.

Developers will have to complete infrastructure, including drainage, water and sewer lines to each lot, according to the amendment. They will also have to pay a 150% performance bond for the construction costs of the project and will have to leave a minimum of 10% of lots undeveloped until the final plat is approved, it states.

Davis suggested adding language to the amendment to include commercial projects, since the city does allow commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Commission chairman Darrin Brock said there seems to be quite a need for early permitting, noting that around 1,000 houses have been constructed in the city over the past year or two.

"(Let's) try not to slow them down; they're wanting to live here," he said.

In other business, the planning commission held the first of two public hearings to discuss Lowell's future land use map. The map was first adopted in November 2014, Davis said. Since then, the city has grown dynamically, she said. Last December, zoning designations were adopted, but the future land use plan still has previous zoning designations, she said.

There was no public feedback on the map Monday. Davis asked commission members to study the map and share comments with her. The map will go before the City Council for approval in September, she said.