Man, 27, charged in child-porn case

Little Rock police arrested a local man Monday morning after finding child pornography on his cellphone.

Adam Gabriel Lewis, 27, was arrested at a home on Pleasant Forest Drive on charges of distributing, possessing or viewing of material depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, according to his arrest report.

After getting a search and seizure warrant, police found 269 images and 365 videos fitting the charges, according to the report.

Lewis was placed in custody without incident and was being held at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday evening.

Woman faces drug, car-theft charges

North Little Rock police arrested a woman Sunday evening at the Broadway Motel after a man reported his vehicle stolen earlier that day.

Brittany Nicole Millbrooks of Little Rock was arrested at 6:37 p.m. on charges of theftof property, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to her arrest report.

The man reported that his car was stolen by a woman he only knew as "Brittany" after they spent the night at the Sportsman Inn, according to the arrest report. He told police he fell asleep and woke up to find his keys and car gone.

Officers on a routine patrol saw the car and a woman matching the description near the motel. Millbrooks was detained and officers found drugs in the car.

Millbrooks was taken to the Pulaski County jail, though she was not listed on the roster Monday night.