Walmart to report

2Q earnings today

When Walmart Inc. reports its second-quarter earnings today, analysts will weigh how the results compare with last year's pandemic-driven sales in the same period.

The earnings report and related materials will be available about 6 a.m. on Walmart's corporate website.

Walmart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon and Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs will host a conference call with investors beginning at 7 a.m. to discuss the company's performance and answer questions.

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed by logging into http://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events and selecting the Second Quarter Earnings Release event. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be archived and available about noon.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expect per-share earnings of $1.56 for the quarter on revenue of $136.74 billion. The Bentonville-based retailer earned $1.56 per share in last year's second quarter.

Walmart's shares closed Monday at $150.75 on the New York Stock Exchange, up $1.22, or 0.82%. Its shares have traded between $126.28 and $153.66 in the past year.

-- Serenah McKay

Car-Mart to host

1Q earnings call

Rogers-based America's Car-Mart is expected to release its first-quarter earnings report after market close today.

A consensus of four analysts predicts the buy-here, pay-here used-car dealer will post profit of $3.49 per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, according to Yahoo Finance. The average estimate of four analysts pegged revenue at $227.68 million for the quarter.

Car-Mart officials will host a conference call with analysts on at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The live audio may be accessed by calling (877) 776-4031 with the conference ID No. 9489631. The conference call will be webcast on the company's investor relations page.

Car-Mart is celebrating its 4oth year in business this month and operates 151 car dealerships in 12 states.

Company shares closed at $165.32, up $2.29, or 1.41%, in trading Monday on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as $82.48 and as high as $177.45 over the past year.

-- John Magsam

State index closes

at 695.97, up 7.18

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 695.97, up 7.18.

"The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 hit record highs on Monday ahead of major retail earnings reports this week," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

Shares of Dillard's Inc. rose 4.6%. Tyson Foods shares fell 1%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.