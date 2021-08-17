Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Decatur

• Jesus Perez, 28, of 1227 W. Main St. in Gentry was arrested Monday in connection with manufacture of a controlled substance. Perez was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Byron Marks, 20, of 1656 N. Merion Way, Apt. 305, in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Marks was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Rogers

• Clinton Burt, 39, of 2900 N. 22nd St. No. 2 in Rogers was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Burt was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Justin Kruel, 31, of Lowell was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Kruel was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.