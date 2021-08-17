NWA outdoor briefs

Secchi Day fair online

The 16th annual Secchi Day science fair set for Saturday will be online again this year because of covid-19 virus concerns.

The fair features environmental and water education activities for children and adults, with many videos and photos available. Water clarity measurements taken by volunteers with a Secchi disk around the lake will go on as usual. Volunteers have already signed up to take the measurements.

To visit the science fair, go to www.bwdh2o.org/education-outreach/secchi-day/

Park hosts wildlife outings

Pea Ridge National Military Park will conduct free wildlife courses at 10 a.m. Saturdays through September at the park 10 miles northeast of Rogers. Park guide Ken Lockhart will teach the lessons that last about two and one half hours. Courses are held outdoors so participants should bring insect repellent, sunscreen and water.

Activities include wildlife observation, beginning tracking, outdoor safety and leave-no-trace wilderness ethics. Participants should arrive before 10 a.m. at Elkhorn Tavern, which is tour stop No. 8 at the park.

Participation is limited to 25 people so reservations are required. Call the park visitor center at 479-451-8122 extension 1227 to reserve a spot.

Fly Tyers welcome students

Bella Vista Fly Tyers will hold a beginner fly tying course Mondays that starts Sept. 13 and goes through mid-March.

Classes are from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Cost is $15 to become a member of the Bella Vista Fly Tyers and $75 per student. The cost includes tying tools, an instruction manual and materials to tie 25 different fishing flies. The class is open to the public, not just Bella Vista POA members.

To enroll, attend the social hour at a Bella Vista Fly Tyers meeting any Thursday at Riordan Hall from 9 to 10 a.m. Meetings start at 10.