BASEBALL

Arrieta, Padres agree to deal

Jake Arrieta caught on with a playoff contender after getting released by the Chicago Cubs, signing a minor-league deal with the San Diego Padres on Monday. The former NL Cy Young Award winner is expected to make his first start for San Diego on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies. The Padres signed Arrieta to add depth to their injury-plagued rotation. Chris Paddack (left oblique strain) and Yu Darvish (back tightness) are on the 10-day injured list.

Rays sign Robertson

The AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays have signed 36-year-old reliever David Robertson to a major-league contract and will have him report to Class AAA Durham. Robertson pitched for the silver medal-winning USA team in the Tokyo Olympics. The right-hander is 53-33 with 137 saves and a 2.90 ERA in 12 major-league seasons, including nine with the New York Yankees. Robertson last appeared in the majors in 2019, pitching in seven games for Philadelphia. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rays transferred left-hander Jeffrey Springs from the 15-day to 60-day IL.

White Sox place Engel on IL

The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Adam Engel on the 10-day injured list Monday with left shoulder inflammation. The White Sox also promoted right-handers Ryan Burr and Mike Wright from Class AAA Charlotte. Reliever Matt Foster was sent down, and right-hander Zack Burdi was designated for assignment. The move for Engel was made retroactive to Friday. Engel also began the season on the IL with a hamstring injury. The 29-year-old Engel is batting .248 with 7 home runs and 18 RBI in 33 games.

Frazier troubled with vision

New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said he isn't certain that Clint Frazier will be able to play baseball again after the outfielder was pulled from a minor-league rehab assignment Monday amid continuing issues with his vision. "We'll see," Boone said when asked whether Frazier would play again. Frazier, 26, began a minor-league rehab assignment last Tuesday after missing nearly six weeks due to dizziness and other symptoms consistent with vertigo. Boone said Frazier felt unwell prior to Sunday's game with Class AA Somerset and took himself out of the lineup. Frazier was formally pulled from the rehab assignment Monday and transferred to the 60-day injured list.

FOOTBALL

Former Browns' OT dies

Dick Schafrath, a star offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns who blocked for Hall of Fame running backs Jim Brown, Leroy Kelly and Bobby Mitchell before going into politics after retiring, has died. He was 84. The team said Schafrath died on Sunday night. No cause of death was given. Nicknamed "The Mule" by his teammates for his determination, Schafrath was a four-time All-Pro during a career with Cleveland from 1960-71. After he stopped playing, Schafrath was an assistant coach with Washington on coach George Allen's staff before entering politics and serving as a state senator in Ohio.

Cleveland makes moves

The Cleveland Browns placed tight end Stephen Carlson on injured reserve after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night's exhibition opener at Jacksonville. Carlson juggled a short pass and was turning upfield when he took a hit on the knee along Cleveland's sideline. Also, wide receiver Ryan Switzer went on IR with a foot injury. He caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the Browns' 23-13 win over the Jaguars. The 26-year-old Switzer became better known to Browns fans this offseason as he chronicled his infant son Christian as he battled a rare medical condition. Guard Cordel Iwuagwu, linebacker Montrel Meander and cornerback Kiondre Thomas were also waived.