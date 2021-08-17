100 years ago

Aug. 17, 1921

MOUNTAIN HOME -- Sheriff James Martin of Baxter county arrived last night with a still he and his deputies found on Jenkins creek in the southern part of the county. No one was at the still when the raid was made, but it is expected the owners will be taken into custody soon. This is the second still captured in Baxter county during the week. Several days ago, a big still was taken on Bruce creek, west of Mountain Home. More than a hundred gallons of mash was in the vat, but the owners were absent.

50 years ago

Aug. 17, 1971

MARIANNA -- An 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, which has been in effect in this racially tense town, was lifted Monday following a quiet weekend. Mayor John Oxner said that the lifting of the curfew was on a "trial basis." Oxner also said a meeting was scheduled for today between white and black community leaders to discuss the list of more than 40 demands blacks say they want met before they will end a black boycott of white businesses. Capt. Dwight Galloway, commander of the Forrest City State Police District, said Monday he had withdrawn "about 10 troopers from Marianna." About 40 troopers were sent to Marianna earlier this month after groups of whites attacked a white Little Rock lawyer, who was advising blacks, and newsmen and film crews.

25 years ago

Aug. 17, 1996

• Maumelle Department of Public Safety officers uprooted 40 marijuana plants early Friday evening.The plants, most between 7 feet and 12 feet high, grew in a small clearing about 85 feet off Odom Boulevard. As cameras from two newspapers and all three major area television stations followed their actions, five officers pulled the plants out of the ground and carried them out to a pickup truck for eventual destruction. "There was a very strong odor coming out of that area," said Vickie Lawson, public safety detective. "The heat made it even stronger. And it's only 80 feet away from a main road. We really needed to get rid of it. "The plants were found on land belonging to the Maumelle Development Corp., police said. "We just found this area earlier today," Lawson said. "We had it under surveillance and checked it for booby traps this afternoon." But before the police did anything, they called news organizations and invited reporters down for a telegenic ripping up of the plants.

10 years ago

Aug. 17, 2011

• At $1.44 per gallon, North Little Rock officials opened a city-owned compressed natural gas fueling station to the public Tuesday. "This is really going to be an opportunity to save money," Mayor Patrick Hays said at the dedication, noting that he had seen signs for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline nearby being $3.439. The North Little Rock City Council last year approved $225,469 for the station's construction at the southwest corner of Curtis Sykes Drive and Olive Street, not quite two blocks west of Interstate 30 downtown. The city paid $32,750 more to buy the property. The city will pay 88 cents to 95 cents per gallon, Hays said, to buy its gas wholesale, selling it at $1.44 to start. The cost difference will be used to create a "reserve fund," Hays said, for another fuel dispenser that will cost about $70,000 "as demand warrants."