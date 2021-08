The man fatally shot on Labette Drive on Saturday night has been identified, Little Rock police said.

Officers responded to 9209 Labette Drive at about 7:45 p.m. for a shooting that had just occurred, according to a police report.

Upon arrival, officers found 30-year-old Robert Hubbard of Little Rock suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Hubbard died at the scene, according to police.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.