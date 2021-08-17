Retired teachers reception canceled

The Jefferson County Retired Teachers Association canceled the Wednesday reception for new retirees due to the increase in covid cases and the delta variant, according to a news release.

The reception was planned to welcome retired Jefferson County teachers from the past two school years.

Monthly Zoom meetings for the association will begin in September and continue until further notice. Members will receive Zoom information prior to the scheduled Sept. 16 meeting.

No dues are payable at this time if dues for 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 were previously paid. Details: Lura Campbell, (870) 247-4734 or 543-0127.

Women's Institute hosts Zoom events

Pine Bluff District No. 1 Churches of God in Christ invites the community to join the Women's Institute sessions "You, Me, We: Reimaging in 2021." The next virtual event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 21. The sign-in via Zoom begins at 10:15 a.m.

The presenter will be an evangelist, Sweets Burroughs, and the topic will be "Managing the Grieving Process and Creating a New Path." All are welcome -- men, women and youth, according to a news release.

The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86476242465 with meeting ID: 864 7624 2465. Call in numbers are 1-301- 715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799.