Siloam Springs city directors to hear body art ordinance

SILOAM SPRINGS -- City directors will hear the second reading of Ordinance 21-18 regarding changes to the city code concerning body art businesses during today's city board meeting.

Changes to the code include reclassifying body art businesses from "Adult Business" to "Body Art and Other Age Restricted Businesses," according to the proposed amendment to Section 102-41 of the Siloam Springs Zoning code.

The proposed amendment will also allow these businesses to operate in a C-2 (Roadway Commercial) zone as long as the business obtains a special use permit from the city, the amendment states.

Planning commissioners reviewed the zoning code change July 13 during the planning commission meeting.

The commissioners approved the zoning code change and the subsequent ordinance went before the city board during the Aug. 3 meeting for its first reading. The directors approved the first reading of the ordinance.

During the June 1 board meeting, city staff gave the directors a presentation on the history and overview of the current regulations regarding body art businesses, which only allow them to operate in I-1 (Industrial) zones, according to the regulation.

Discussion over the history of body art businesses came about because of an individual, who asked not to be identified, approached Director Marla Sappington about opening a body art business in Siloam Springs.

Sappington brought the individual's concerns about opening the business outside of the allowed I-1 zone, which prompted staff to investigate the possibility of a code amendment to allow body art businesses to operate in other zones of the city.

A second presentation was held June 15, and city staff approved body art businesses to also operate in I-2 (Light Industrial) zones.

The restriction of body art businesses to I-1 zones came in March 2001 with the passage of Ordinance 01-03. The ordinance categorized body art businesses as "Adult Businesses."

City directors will also review and vote on the following items:

Consent Agenda

• Workshop minutes from the Aug. 3 workshop.

• Regular meeting minutes from the Aug. 3 city board meeting.

• Payment plan with the Grand River Dam Authority for the cost of the February winter storm.

• Dedication of utility easements fr 717 N. Mount Olive St.

• Change order No. 2 with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company Inc. in the amount of $876,219 for the water and wastewater department.

• Purchase of Hitachi Excavator from Stribling Equipment in the amount of $130,729 for the water and wastewater department.

• Budget amendment for the purchase of a qualification turning target system in the amount of $39,933 for the police department.

• Budget amendment for the purchase of a vehicle from Old Fort Harley-Davidson in the amount of $24,146.

• Appointment of the Sager Creek Advisory Committee.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 21-16 regarding the rezoning from R-2 (Residential Medium) and R-3 (Residential Two-Family) to R-4 (Residential Multi-Family) on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 21-17 concerning the amendment of the zoning code with regard to private drives and sanitation on its second reading.

Staff Reports

• Subdivision and housing construction update.

• American Rescue Plan Act funds recommendation.

• Administrator's report