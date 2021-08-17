Siloam Springs planners OK permit despite variance requirement

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Planning commissioners approved a special-use development permit for a small real estate office on South Lincoln Street Aug. 10 during a planning commission meeting.

Due to the fact the lot is a single-family lot and the special-use permit changes the land use from a single-family structure to an office, a variance is needed, according to a staff report prepared by Senior Planner Ben Rhoads on July 22.

"So what we're doing is we're going to request to approve it today, but with the condition that this variance be approved and that should go to the board of adjustment next month," Rhoads said.

The office will be located at 882 S. Lincoln St., according to Rhoads. The applicant is Homeland Investors Inc., the report states.

The variance will go to the board of adjustment Sept. 14 and will go before the city board Sept. 21, the report states.

The planning commission also approved and heard the following items:

• Preliminary plat development permit for the 3100 to 3200 block of East Kenwood Street. This item will go before the city board Sept. 7.

• Rezoning development permit for the 4100 block of U.S. 412 East to rezone the property from A-1 (Agriculture) to C-2 (Roadway Commercial). This item will go before the city board Sept. 7.

• Special-use development permit for 205 Greenwood Place. This item will go before the city board Sept. 7.

• Special-use development permit for 400 E. Twin Springs St., Apt. No. 1 and No. 2. This item will go before the city board Sept. 7.

• Special-use development permit for 111 W. Tahlequah St. This item will go before the city board Sept. 7.

• City comprehensive plan monthly update.

• Annexation/zoning development permit for the 200 block of Airport Road. This item will go before the city board Sept. 7.