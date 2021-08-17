Spa City police arrest man in theft of truck

HOT SPRINGS -- A Little Rock man was arrested late Saturday within minutes of stealing a truck, authorities said.

Maurice Lemont Walker, 30, was taken into custody shortly after 9:30 p.m. and was charged with theft of property over $25,000, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Officer 1st Class Richard Davis responded to the area of Linwood and Hobson avenues regarding a stolen vehicle. He was told that a gray 2019 GMC Sierra had been stolen within the previous five minutes from the Valero at 2616 Albert Pike Road.

Davis was told that the victim had left his cellphone in the truck and that the phone was "pinging" in the area of Jones School. Davis turned spotted a truck fitting the description and confirmed it was the right one after running the license plate, police said.

Davis stopped the vehicle, with the truck pulling into the Continental Inn at 1535 Central Ave. Davis said he drew his weapon and ordered the driver, later identified as Walker, out of the truck. He was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

Walker also had a warrant for failure to appear out of Little Rock. According to court records, Walker was convicted Jan. 6, 2014, on a felony count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, with purpose to deliver and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

After Walker was taken to jail over the weekend, he admitted to stealing the truck "so he could get home to Little Rock," police said.