Student, 17, accused of having weapon, marijuana at Watson Chapel High School

A 17-year-old Watson Chapel High School student has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and marijuana on campus, according to school officials.

In a statement just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Watson Chapel School District Superintendent Andrew Curry said that school officials acted on an anonymous tip that came in at approximately 10 a.m., and located a vehicle with a matching license plate number on campus.

"The WCSD Security Director and High School Principal immediately identified and searched the vehicle," Curry said. "The search yielded a handgun and a small amount of marijuana. WCSD personnel then immediately contacted the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. JCSO officers arrived on campus shortly thereafter, and the student-owner of the vehicle was arrested without incident. The student's parents have been contacted."

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said Tuesday the student and his mother were being interviewed by investigators within his department on campus and added the student would likely be arrested. Superintendent Curry later said the boy had been arrested.

"From the time that WCSD personnel were notified of the situation to the recovery of the weapon, the weapon remained outside of the WCHS building," Curry said in the statement. "The tip that led to the search did not reference the presence of any other weapon on campus, no student tried to enter the WCHS building with a weapon, and metal detectors are and will remain in use at WCHS. For these reasons, WCSD administration has determined that additional weapons searches or lockdown of the high school campus are not necessary. The district has requested that the JCSO K-9 unit search the WCHS parking lot for any other drugs or illegal substances."

The student was located inside the building and taken into custody for questioning, Curry told The Commercial.

"I think the biggest thing is that we've got patrons who are willing to do what is necessary to keep our kids safe," Curry said before the statement was issued. "The kid did not try to bring the weapon or the weed into the school. I think the biggest thing is we have patrons doing the right thing. We isolated the situation and took care of it."

Tuesday was the second day of the fall semester in the WCSD, where a March 1 shooting on its junior high school campus claimed the life of a 15-year-old freshman. The suspect, also 15 and identified as the victim's classmate, was expelled from school and is being held without bond in a juvenile detention center on a charge of capital murder.

The junior high and high school campuses are located next door to each other.

Since the March incident, the WCSD hired Pine Bluff-based V Force Security to assist with school resource officers supplied by the sheriff's department. V Force stations two security guards at Watson Chapel High, two more at Watson Chapel Junior High and one at Coleman Intermediate School.

"WCSD recognizes that this news may be unsettling for teachers, students, and members of the community still grieving the death of a junior high school student earlier this year, and counselors continue to be available to all staff and students in need," Curry said in the statement. "WCSD administration and the staff of each of the district's schools take the safety and security of our buildings very seriously, and we will continue to be vigilant in monitoring security threats to our students, teachers, and staff."

Woods said a statement from his office about the incident was forthcoming.