Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values iPad Weather Story ideas Obits Archive Newsletters Puzzles
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Games

Today at 1:47 a.m.

  1. What card game uses a board and pegs to keep score?

  2. In what four-player card game is the term "dummy" commonly used?

  3. In chess, this piece can only move in an "L" shape.

  4. In this game, players take turns calling "shots" at the other player's ships.

  5. In this game/sport, at least one foot must be kept on the floor at all times.

  6. The casino game 21 is also known as ----------.

  7. In a bingo game, what number is represented by the phrase "two little ducks"?

  8. How many suspects are there in the game of Clue?

  9. What game uses a doubling cube?

ANSWERS:

  1. Cribbage

  2. Bridge

  3. Knight

  4. Battleship

  5. Billiards

  6. Blackjack

  7. 22

  8. Six

  9. Backgammon

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Games

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT