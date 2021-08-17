Super Quiz: Games

What card game uses a board and pegs to keep score?

In what four-player card game is the term "dummy" commonly used?

In chess, this piece can only move in an "L" shape.

In this game, players take turns calling "shots" at the other player's ships.

In this game/sport, at least one foot must be kept on the floor at all times.

The casino game 21 is also known as ----------.

In a bingo game, what number is represented by the phrase "two little ducks"?

How many suspects are there in the game of Clue?