University of Arkansas student tells police unknown man raped her after asking to walk her back to campus

FAYETTEVILLE -- An 18-year-old University of Arkansas, Fayetteville student told police she was raped by an unknown man early Saturday in an attack on the lawn of Old Main.

The student told police the man first approached her in the West Dickson Street area and asked to walk her back to campus, said Capt. Gary Crain with the University of Arkansas Police Department.

There's no surveillance video of the southeast lawn where the rape is reported to have taken place between 2:53 a.m. and 2:59 a.m., Crain said.

"The victim fought back," Crain said. Police were called at 3:06 a.m. and found the woman with scrapes and a small bruise, he said.

After the assault, "the suspect just got up and ran away," Crain said, and the woman told police she believed he was headed westbound. No vehicle was seen in connection with the attack, Crain said.

"Since she was approached while she was off campus, we're going to locations trying to find anyone who saw or recognizes the description of this person," Crain said Monday.

The student was overpowered by a man described as approximately 5-foot-9 and possibly in his late 20s, with a dark complexion and short curly hair, Crain said.

He was described as wearing black shoes, black pants and a black shirt with a floral pattern on it, Crain said.

Students can text or call university police to request an escort back to campus, Crain said. The university's Transit and Parking Department also has a safe ride program that provides rides to students in the Fayetteville city limits, according to UA's website.

Crain said police aren't aware of any recent similar reports of assault in Fayetteville.

Anyone with information about the assault may call or text university police at (479) 575-2222.