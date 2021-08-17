Ventilator use stays at record high as state covid cases rise by 2,203

Arkansas Department of Health figures continued to indicate a slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus on Tuesday even as the number of virus patients on ventilators rose to a new high for the third day in a row.

The state's count of cases rose by 2,203, an increase that was smaller by more than 400 than the one the previous Tuesday.

After setting a record on Monday, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals fell by 49, to 1,410.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by 41, to 6,539.

"We’re getting closer to 50% of Arkansans vaccinated," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

"It’s vital that we continue to get vaccinated to provide those layers of protections for our students under 12 who cannot get vaccinated. Let’s keep pushing forward to fight this virus."

Tuesday's increase in cases was the second one in a row, and the fifth in six days, that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 2,139, down from a nearly seven-month high of 2,351 the week ending Aug. 7.

With recoveries outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 315, to 23,783.

That was down from a seven-month high of 25,735 that the number reached on Sunday.

The number of virus patients who were on ventilators, however, rose by five, to 328.

After setting records for the previous three days, the number who were in intensive care fell by 11, to 542.

The Health Department reported that just 17 ICU beds statewide were unoccupied, however, down from 22 beds a day earlier.

Meanwhile, at 12,690, the increase in vaccine doses that providers reported having administered was larger by more than 1,200 than the one a week earlier.

The average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 11,284. That was still down from a recent high of 12,950 a day administered the week ending Aug. 9, however.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 51% of Arkansans had received at least one dose as of Tuesday, and 38.8% had been fully vaccinated.

Among Arkansans 12 and older, 60% had received at least one dose, and 45.7% were fully vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for people 12 and older, while the ones from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are allowed for those 18 and over.

A vaccine has not yet been authorized for people younger than 12.