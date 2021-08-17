Walmart turns media duties over to Publicis

Walmart Inc. has dropped its media agency of five years for Publicis Groupe, a French advertising and public relations firm.

Publicis won Walmart's U.S. media account after an extensive search, the Bentonville-based retailer said in a news release Friday. Publicis will oversee Walmart's media strategy, planning, buying and partnerships, the retailer said.

Adweek pegged the value of Walmart's media account at $600 million.

William White, Walmart's chief marketing officer, said of Publicis, "we know they are going to help drive our business forward by reaching and engaging our customers in compelling and innovative ways."

Walmart said it will start the transition to Publicis immediately. The two companies have had a long-standing creative relationship, Walmart said.

White thanked Walmart's previous media partner, WPP-backed Haworth, for that company's five-year partnership. "They supported our business during a pivotal time of transformation, and we wish them continued success," he said.

Consulting firm MediaLink oversaw the agency review process, Walmart said.