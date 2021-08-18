Covid news in brief

2 state senators say

they tested positive

State Sens. Charles Beckham, R-McNeil, and Mat Pitsch, R-Fort Smith, said late Tuesday afternoon that they each have tested positive for covid-19.

Beckham, 38, said he expects to be out of isolation Friday.

The Legislature met in a special session on covid-19 matters Aug. 4-6.

Beckham said he spent the following weekend at home, returned to Little Rock on Aug. 9, felt bad that evening and tested positive Aug. 10.

He said he was not vaccinated, but "I got treatment early on," so he's now about 90%.

"I was isolated in my apartment all week," Beckham said. He said no one else in his family was infected.

He said his symptoms have been lingering congestion and a cough. He said he plans to get vaccinated in late November or early December, after a 90-day period.

Pitsch, who is the only announced candidate for the Republican nomination for state treasurer next year, said he and his wife learned that they tested positive for covid-19 on Sunday.

He said he doesn't know exactly how he was infected by the coronavirus, but he suspects it is linked to a pastor of a small church who tested positive, along with nine church members. He declined to identify the church.

Pitsch, 57, said he and his wife are both vaccinated against covid-19 and that "I think that saved us a lot."

The antibody treatment "perked us up," he said.

The coronavirus "wears you out a lot," Pitsch said. "It is pretty brutal."

Pitsch said he expects to be out of isolation next Tuesday.

More than 25 state lawmakers have said they have tested positive for the coronavirus since its confirmed arrival in Arkansas in March 2020. The Legislature has 135 members.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Arts festival put off

till '22; virus cited

The ACANSA Arts Festival of the South has been postponed until March because of the regional resurgence of covid-19, Executive Director Dillon Hupp announced Tuesday.

The 2020 festival was canceled because of the number of covid-19 cases, too.

More than a dozen performing arts groups or solo artists were scheduled to perform in multiple Central Arkansas venues in September. ACANSA is an annual visual and performing arts festival.

A co-production of Steel Magnolias with Argenta Community Theater is still on the schedule for September.

The last ACANSA Arts Festival of the South, which was held in 2019, attracted more than 7,500 patrons from 50 Arkansas cities and eight states.

ACANSA will honor tickets purchased for September events for the rescheduled festival dates of March 10-31, the organization said in a news release. People can call (501) 663-2287 or email info@ACANSA.org for more information.

-- Democrat-Gazette

Texarkana schools

mandating masks

TEXARKANA -- The Texarkana School District announced Monday evening that students, teachers, staff members and visitors will be required to wear face coverings when indoors.

The district said it is following guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends indoor masking for all individuals age 2 and older.

Individuals exposed to a confirmed case of covid-19 will not need to be quarantined if they have no symptoms and if both the infected and exposed individuals consistently and correctly were wearing masks, according to the district.

Officials said they will reevaluate the mask requirement each month.

-- Texarkana Gazette