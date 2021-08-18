7-Day Menu Planner

A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: For family day, Grilled Pork Chops With Peach Pecan Salsa (see recipe) with oven-roasted sweet potato wedges is a combination of flavors the whole family will enjoy. Serve with a spinach salad and dinner rolls. Make this easy Double Blueberry Pie for dessert: In a small bowl, microwave 1 (10-ounce) jar blueberry all-fruit spread and ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon on 100% power for 1 minute or until the spread melts. In a large bowl, combine 4 cups fresh blueberries and the melted fruit spread mixture; spoon into a 9-inch baked pie crust (from frozen). Cover loosely with waxed paper and refrigerate 1 to 2 hours or until set. Slice and garnish with light whipped cream.

Plan ahead: Prepare 2 extra pork chops and save some pie for Monday.

MONDAY: Use some of the leftover pork for Pork Heroes. Layer thin slices of pork on Kaiser rolls coated with spicy mustard. Top with sliced tomatoes, sliced cucumber, lettuce leaves and green bell pepper rings. Serve with corn on the cob. Slice the leftover pie for dessert.

TUESDAY: To keep dinner on a roll, make Thai Turkey Wraps. Spread four (8-inch) whole-grain tortillas with Thai peanut sauce. On each tortilla, lay deli sliced turkey breast, thinly sliced red onion, shredded lettuce and chopped cilantro. Roll, cut diagonally and chill until serving time. Serve with deli broccoli salad and baked chips. For dessert, drizzle caramel sauce over vanilla ice cream.

Plan ahead: Save enough caramel sauce for Thursday and enough ice cream for Saturday. Cook brown rice for Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Be frugal and serve Black-and-Brown Burritos tonight. Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large skillet on medium-high. Add 1 cup chopped onion, 2 cloves garlic (minced), 1 ½ teaspoons chile powder and ½ teaspoon cumin; cook 7 minutes or until onion is softened. Add 3 cups cooked brown rice, 1 (15-ounce) can black beans (rinsed) and 1 cup frozen corn; cook and stir 6 minutes or until mixture is hot. Remove from heat. Spoon about ½ cup rice mixture down center of 6 (8-inch) flour tortillas. Top each with 2 tablespoons shredded pepper jack and cheddar cheese blend, 1 tablespoon sliced green onions and 1 tablespoon plain yogurt; roll and top with 1 tablespoon salsa. Serve with guacamole. Slice watermelon for dessert.

Plan ahead: Make Thursday's sandwiches today.

THURSDAY: Keeping with the cool-food-for-hot-weather theme, serve "Gazpacho" Sandwiches (see recipe) tonight. If you want more food, add a bowl of bean soup. For dessert, top instant butterscotch pudding with leftover caramel sauce.

FRIDAY: Let the kids have some laughs with chicken breast nuggets in fun shapes. The nuggets go well with oven fries and deli carrot salad. Serve fresh apricots for dessert.

SATURDAY: If the weather isn't too hot, enjoy Grilled Fresh Tuna Salad (see recipe) al fresco. Serve with a packaged Mediterranean salad, tomato wedges drizzled with extra-virgin olive oil and chopped fresh basil and a baguette. For dessert, spoon this Banana Sauce over leftover ice cream: Melt 3 tablespoons butter in a large skillet on medium-high. Add 4 medium sliced bananas, ½ cup firmly packed brown sugar and ½ cup maple syrup; cook 5 minutes or until sugar melts.

THE RECIPES

Grilled Pork Chops With Peach Pecan Salsa

4 (1-inch-thick) boneless pork loin chops

Coarse salt

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 medium peaches, diced

2 /3 cup raw pecan pieces

2 tablespoons diced red onion

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

1 teaspoon minced jalapeno pepper

2 teaspoons lime juice

Season the pork chops with salt and black pepper. Heat the grill or grill pan to medium-high. Add pork chops to the grill and cook until browned, about 5 minutes. Flip the chops and continue to cook until the center reaches 140 degrees or another 5 or 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let rest for at least 5 minutes (the interior temperature will continue to rise and should reach 145-160 degrees before eating).

Meanwhile, prepare the salsa: Gently stir together the peaches, pecans, onion, basil, jalapeno, lime juice and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Add a generous amount of salsa on top of each chop and serve remaining salsa on the side.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 305 calories, 29 g protein, 17 g fat, 11 g carbohydrate, 75 mg cholesterol, 299 mg sodium and 3 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1

■ ■ ■

"Gazpacho" Sandwiches

1 (8-ounce) baguette, cut into fourths

1 ½ cups grape tomatoes, quartered

½ cup peeled, seeded, coarsely chopped cucumber

4 thin slices red onion, separated into rings

4 ounces shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons olive oil

½ teaspoon coarse salt

¼ teaspoon ground white pepper

1 cup fresh basil leaves

Cut each piece of baguette horizontally. Use a knife to carefully remove bread from center of each piece, leaving ¼-inch shells. Set aside. (Save the center pieces of baguette for another use.)

In a medium bowl, combine tomatoes, cucumber, onion, cheese, mint, vinegar, oil, salt and pepper. Line bottoms of baguettes with basil leaves. Fill baguettes with tomato mixture. Replace tops. Wrap each sandwich in plastic wrap. Chill 4 to 6 hours or overnight.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 234 calories, 12 g protein, 9 g fat, 28 g carbohydrate, 18 mg cholesterol, 686 mg sodium and 3 grams fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2

■ ■ ■

Grilled Fresh Tuna Salad

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 /8 teaspoon pepper

¼ teaspoon chopped fresh oregano or 1 /8 teaspoon dried

¼ teaspoon chopped fresh thyme or 1/8 teaspoon dried

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

4 (4- to 6-ounce) tuna steaks

2 (8-ounce) packages Mediterranean or other green salad blend

Heat grill to medium-high.

In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar and salt. Whisk in mustard, pepper, oregano and thyme. Slowly drizzle in oil, whisking until thickened. Reserve ¼ cup for salad. Pour remaining dressing into a large glass dish; add fish and marinate 15 minutes at room temperature. Remove fish; discard marinade.

Grill fish 2 minutes per side. Remove to a plate and keep warm.

In a large bowl, dress salad with reserved dressing. Serve salad topped with grilled tuna.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 228 calories, 33 g protein, 9 g fat, 4 g carbohydrate, 67 mg cholesterol, 240 mg sodium and 3 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 0

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com