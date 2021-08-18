ACANSA Arts Festival postponed until March 2022 due to virus

The ACANSA Arts Festival of the South has been postponed until March because of the regional resurgence of covid-19, Executive Director Dillon Hupp announced Tuesday.

The 2020 festival was canceled because of the number of covid-19 cases, too.

More than a dozen performing arts groups or solo artists were scheduled to perform in multiple Central Arkansas venues in September. ACANSA is an annual visual and performing arts festival.

A co-production of Steel Magnolias with Argenta Community Theater is still on the schedule for September.

The last ACANSA Arts Festival of the South, which was held in 2019, attracted more than 7,500 patrons from 50 Arkansas cities and eight states.

ACANSA will honor tickets purchased for September events for the rescheduled festival dates of March 10-31, the organization said in a news release. People can call (501) 663-2287 or email info@ACANSA.org for more information.