Alice L. Walton Foundation, Cleveland Clinic announce specialty health care initiative

BENTONVILLE -- The Alice L. Walton Foundation and Cleveland Clinic announced this week a joint initiative to identify ways of providing access to Cleveland Clinic's renowned specialty care services in Northwest Arkansas.

The organizations will assess specialty health care needs in the region and develop recommendations for health care solutions to best meet those needs, according to a news release. Specialty care services require specialized knowledge or skill related to a specific health condition.

A recent study shows many Northwest Arkansas residents seek specialty care outside the region, the release states.

"As Northwest Arkansas continues to grow, it's imperative that we increase access to specialty care in our region, so residents don't have to travel elsewhere for care they could receive closer to home," said philanthropist Alice Walton. "I've long admired Cleveland Clinic's innovative approach to care that is aimed at elevating the well-being of the community with a system for lifelong health. Our goal with this collaboration to assess the specialty care needs of our region is to investigate how to make a transformative approach to health and well-being available to everyone."

The foundation, founded in 2017, works to enhance quality of life for individuals and communities by providing access to offerings that enhance well-being, according to the release.

In 2020, Walton announced the formation of the Whole Health Institute, and earlier this year, she announced the formation of the Whole Health School of Medicine and Health Sciences. Both of these organizations, based in Bentonville, focus on redesigning the systems that impact health and well-being with the goal of making whole health accessible and affordable to all.

The foundation and Cleveland Clinic envision that any future specialty care initiatives they may develop in the region would collaborate with the Whole Health Institute to identify opportunities for increased patient experience and engagement, with the goal of improving health outcomes, the release states.

"At Cleveland Clinic, our purpose is caring for others," said Tom Mihaljevic, CEO and president of Cleveland Clinic. "We believe it is our responsibility to provide more patients with access to Cleveland Clinic's safe, quality and compassionate care. The Alice L. Walton Foundation shares this commitment to serving others, and we are pleased to work together in support of the Northwest Arkansas community."

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. U.S. News & World Report recently named Cleveland Clinic the No. 2 hospital in the nation in the "2021-2022 Best Hospitals" rankings and has ranked it No. 1 in heart care for 27 consecutive years.

The clinic has grown into a globally integrated health care system with locations in Ohio, Florida, Nevada, Toronto, Abu Dhabi and London.

"I'm delighted to work with Cleveland Clinic to determine how best to bring world class specialty care to Northwest Arkansas," said Walton. "Our thriving region has always had a culture of collaboration and focus on serving the community's needs. As we grow and welcome new residents daily, we will all benefit from increased access to excellent and innovative care."