Arkansas talent crosses borders

Arkansas is collectively starting to produce more and more of the nation's top high school basketball players, especially over the past few years.

"Arkansas has always had talent, always been right up there with the other states," Link Academy (Mo.) guard Bryson Warren said. "It's just that now, everybody else is starting to notice it."

Count Warren's current school among those that are starting to notice the talent level in The Natural State may be more robust than the national perception portrays.

The junior guard, who led Little Rock Central to the Class 6A state title game five months ago and is rated as the No. 32 player in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports, is one of three highly regarded in-state players who'll play their 2021-22 seasons for prep teams outside of Arkansas.

Layden Blocker, a junior who's ranked as the No. 57 prospect in the same class, transferred to Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) after two impressive seasons at the varsity level for Little Rock Christian. Ethan Clouser, a 5-11 senior, will suit up for Scotland Campus (Pa.) after a noteworthy career at Baptist Prep.

The trio's decisions to leave their home state follow a trend that's been around for years but recently has made its way to Arkansas, with top athletes leaving as underclassmen to finish out their high school tenures at other schools for various reasons. It's what homegrown phenoms Khalen Robinson and Moses Moody decided to do at the end of their junior and sophomore seasons at Bryant and North Little Rock, respectively.

Warren, Blocker and Clouser all revealed it was in their best interests to leave the state because they were looking for new challenges as a way to improve. They hope to find what they are looking for at nationally acclaimed programs that routinely recruit or bring in some of the country's best players.

Showtime in Branson

There's no shortage of bright lights, shows and attractions at popular vacation destination Branson, Mo. Just don't expect Warren to be phased by any of it.

The big stage brings out the best in the 2021 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman of the Year.

Warren averaged 26.5 points on 58% shooting, 4 assists and 3 steals to guide Little Rock Central to a runner-up finish in Class 6A last season, but it's his penchant for delivering in the biggest of moments that's made him a hot commodity.

After transferring from North Little Rock after his freshman season, Warren scored 32 points in his first game at Central as a sophomore. A little more than a month later, he put together a rousing 23-hour stretch in December where he scored 36 and 29 points in back-to-back games.

Against his former team North Little Rock -- Central's longtime nemesis -- he averaged nearly 30 points in two regular-season games before constantly seeing double teams when the teams played for a third time in the state finals.

There's a chance Warren won't regularly see waves of multiple defenders in his face because of the presence of talented teammates at Link Academy. Omaha Biliew, a 6-8 forward who transferred in from Montverde Academy in Florida, is the No. 5 player in the Class of 2023. Julian Phillips, a 6-7 power forward, is ranked No. 34 in the Class of 2022, and classmates Aidan Shaw, 6-8, and Tarris Reed, 6-9, come in 49th and 82nd, respectively.

A player like Warren, a lengthy 6-3 guard who can handle the ball just as well as he can shoot it, may warrant extra attention despite having equally gifted players around him.

"With all the coaches there having college experience, they know what it takes to get to the next level," said Warren, who's being courted by Arkansas, Georgetown, Memphis, Texas Tech and many others. "Just the guys there, I know they'll be ready to work just like me. It'll definitely be more of a challenge, more competitive. And with that, I know I'll get better."

Little Rock Central Coach Brian Ross has described his former star as a tireless worker, even saying that his work ethic was "as good as any player I'd ever coached."

That kind of drive can transform the rawest of players into a good one. But when you add that determination to a guy with Warren's ability, you have the makings of someone who can potentially be an all-time great.

That combination was on display during AAU ball when he averaged more than 20 points and seven assists while playing on the MOKAN Elite 16U team. He was later moved up to the 17U club that played in the Nike Peach Jam, which is considered to be the most prestigious tournament on the [Elite Youth Basketball League] circuit. He averaged 12 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

"I'm expecting to go in [to Link Academy], get better and develop," Warren said. "I want to be the No. 1 player regardless of class, No. 1 [point guard] regardless of class coming out of this. Just get better and better."

Sunny days in Kansas

There weren't very many dark days for Blocker during his tenure at Little Rock Christian. Outside of injuries to both of his ankles this past season, the junior had no trouble producing.

But a shot to test himself at Sunrise Christian -- a school that's become a fixture atop national rankings -- was too much to pass up.

"The coaches just hollered at me," Blocker said. "We kind of built a relationship. I got a chance to go down there and check out the school. That's when I really decided that I wanted to be at Sunrise."

Tagged as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, Blocker was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Boys Underclassmen Team as a freshman and sophomore with the Warriors. This past season, he averaged 20 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, but his team failed to make the Class 5A state tournament after losing in the first round of their conference tournament to Jacksonville. In that game, Blocker scored a game-high 34 points, 26 of which came in the second half.

The 6-2, 168-pounder served notice this summer on the Brad Beal Elite 16U team where he averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. He also was invited to the Pangos All-American Camp along with some of the state's other top players such as North Little Rock's Kel'el Ware and Nick Smith, Magnolia's Derrian Ford and Central's Annor Boateng.

Blocker already held offers from several Power 5 universities such as Arkansas, Auburn and TCU before AAU got ramped up. Over the past 2-3 months, Tennessee, Kansas, Oklahoma and Baylor, among others, have all offered.

"I've been in the gym a lot with my dad and one of my trainers," the two-time, all-state pick said. "Just trying to put in work. I think that's the main thing for me because my work in the gym is going to prepare me for this next step."

Blocker's next move will consist of him meshing his backcourt exploits with a slew of talented big men at Sunrise Christian. Mark Mitchell -- a 6-8 five-star forward who has offers from Duke, UCLA and Missouri -- and Kansas commitment Gradey Dick -- a 6-6 forward who's rated the No. 33 player in the country -- will join Blocker and sought-after centers Bobi Klintman (6-8) and Cameron Corhen (6-9).

"I just want to get better and get stronger," Blocker said. "I want to be prepared to play at a college level when I get there. I really love playing basketball, and I feel like Sunrise is the place I can excel my game and have fun."

Next stop, Pennsylvania

It's not an overly long drive for the families of Blocker and Warren to get to either of their new schools, but it's a different story for Clouser.

There are 1,018 miles of highway between Little Rock and Scotland, Pa. – not exactly a hop, skip and a jump away. That distance is worth it for Clouser because he's getting a chance to learn from one of the top high school coaches in the country.

Chris Chaney, who's been the coach at Scotland since 2015, has won several national titles and national coach of the year honors while helping more than 150 players earn scholarships from Division I universities.

"That's what really got me excited," Clouser said of Chaney's resume. "Coach Chaney is arguably the best coach in prep basketball history. I mean, he's definitely that guy. If you need to go somewhere and improve, need to go somewhere and get exposure, he's the coach that can do that."

Scotland also plays a national schedule. So like Blocker and Warren, Clouser likely will get the opportunity to play in front of a nationally televised audience as well.

Clouser's game isn't designed to wow the masses. He didn't put up the hefty numbers that Blocker and Warren posted last season, but his importance to Baptist Prep's success was without doubt.

The 5-11 point guard played about 23 minutes a night but still averaged 13.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3 steals per game for an Eagles' squad that finished 24-6 and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state tournament. He shot 58% from the field, including 39% from beyond the three-point line.

"My game is very suitable to fit a team of five dudes that can hoop," Clouser said. "I'm not naturally a scorer. What I do is I create. I love to get to the hole. I love to find people.

"I'm not trying to go out there and drop triple-doubles, drop 25- or 30-point games. I'm just trying to go out there, handle the rock, get the offense going and lock down on defense."

Make no mistake, the lefty can put the ball in the hole if needed. He piled up 27 points in a 35-point spanking of Two Rivers in December, then posted a 26-point effort the next month in a road victory over Dover.

His former high school coach, Steve Miller, loved players who gave maximum effort on a nightly basis and were able to contribute in various ways. That's the type of player Scotland will need this season because the Knights have a surplus of scoring options, starting with sophomores Brant Byers, a 6-8 forward, and Kendall Allen, a 6-1 guard. Both have several Division I offers.

"I've grown up at Baptist Prep, it's where I'd been my whole life," said Clouser, who's had contact with schools such as Elon and Northeastern. "But when the opportunity arose for me to go to Scotland, I decided that that would be what's best for me. I felt like that's where God was calling me to be. It was hard decision, but I do believe everything is going to work out.

"With Him, anything is possible."