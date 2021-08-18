Bauer lawyer accuses woman of omissions

LOS ANGELES -- An attorney for Trevor Bauer asked a woman Tuesday why she left out "dozens of key facts" in her petition for a five-year restraining order against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

"I don't know," answered the woman, who testified that Bauer choked her until she was unconscious and punched her repeatedly in two sexual encounters.

The exchange during lawyer Shawn Holley's cross-examination of the woman came in her second day of testimony at the hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Holley challenged the 27-year-old San Diego woman on why she omitted a text message to Bauer before their meetings saying she would have her "feelings turned off" and joking that she would have a nondisclosure agreement "signed and sealed" when she came to see him.

The woman said she no longer had access to those texts.

Holley asked why she got back into bed and slept next to Bauer after the traumatic experience she testified that she had. The woman said she wanted to remember the hours of emotional connection the two had experienced beforehand.

"I didn't want to think about what just happened," the woman said. "I wanted to go back to the way it was before we had sex."

The hearing is expected to continue today and Thursday, and to include testimony from Bauer, 30, who was placed on paid administrative leave on July 2 by Major League Baseball. The leave has been extended through Friday.

Holley said during her opening statement that the woman gave Bauer every indication she consented to the treatment she received during the nights they spent together.

The 27-year-old said she sent Bauer a picture of herself after returning home to San Diego.

"I could not believe what my face looked like," she said. "I wanted him to know what he'd done to me."

The woman ended up in a hospital emergency room, she said.