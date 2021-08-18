Bryant edges Pulaski Academy in battle of champs

BRYANT -- Tuesday night's game between Bryant and Pulaski Academy will be filed in the record books as simply a scrimmage game.

Try telling that to the players involved from two defending state champions.

Third-string quarterback Tyler Pinney scored on a 55-yard run with 3:48 left to send Bryant to a 42-38 victory in front of an animated crowd at Hornets Stadium.

"You know, there's a reason why we scheduled these guys," said Bryant Coach Buck James, whose Hornets have won the past three Class 7A state titles. "We're talking about a team that may possibly win another state championship in PA. They may not lose a game, and in a scrimmage situation like that, to be able to do the things they did with that veteran offense. I've got to tip my hat to them.

"When you're playing 11 on 11, not kicking and all of that, you're playing into their game. I was disappointed in some of the things we did, but PA was very good and will be good all year."

The Hornets are expected to be good, too, in 2021. They showed glimpses of the same team that's won 30 consecutive games, dating back to 2018. There were also times where Bryant looked like a group that's trying to find itself with the season opener still 11 days away.

James said he wasn't pleased with the way his offense performed, but he did like what he saw out of quarterback Carson Burnett. The senior completed 12 of 21 passes for 120 yards and rushed 9 times for 54 yards. Those numbers were impressive, considering whose shoes he's trying to fill.

"He's coming in behind a guy like Austin Ledbetter who always got us out of bad plays," James said of his former signal caller. "That's a tough act to follow, but Carson made some plays. The best thing about it, though, is that he's got a really good offensive line in front of him.

"We're going to be able to run the football this year. Now, we didn't really try to run it in this one, but we think we'll be able to do so once the season gets going."

Bryant still had success on the ground. Chris Gannaway carried 14 times for 104 yards and 3 touchdowns while Martavion Earl ran 15 times for 79 yards and a score.

Charlie Fiser finished 20 of 36 for 263 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Joe Himon, who was slowed by an injury, had a pair of touchdown runs for reigning Class 5A champion Pulaski Academy, which trailed 28-14 early in the third quarter after a 51-yard scoring run from Gannaway. The Bruins stormed back with three touchdowns in a four-minute span to surge ahead.

"Man, I challenged these guys at halftime," said Pulaski Academy Coach Anthony Lucas, who was making his debut after taking over for Kevin Kelley in May. "I think my guys got caught up with the fact that [Bryant] is a 7A team. There were little jitters, too, but we started to calm down as the game progressed. I told them in the second half to just come out and play PA football.

"I know this was a benefit game, a scrimmage and all, but I told them that we've got to be better. I told them when I took this job that we weren't changing. We're going to play hard and give maximum effort, and I thought in the second half we did that."

The Bruins also got a lift from running back Kenny Jordan, who caught 7 passes for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns. His 34-yard score with 6:39 left in the third quarter tied the game at 28-28, and his 27-yard touchdown catch about a minute later gave the Bruins a seven-point advantage.

Bryant later tied the game at 35-35 on Kendrick McCardell's 13-yard scoring catch with 7:22 left in the fourth before a 38-yard field goal from Vaughn Seelicke put the Bruins back in front.

Pinney would score what turned out to be the game-winner when he picked up a bad snap on fourth down and ran past a number of would-be tacklers for the deciding points.

"The thing about it all is that everything we did wrong is correctable," James said. "We've got a lot of room to improve, and we knew that. We won't see a team like PA that throws the ball around and does what they do better than they do.

"This was a good measuring tool, though. The biggest thing is that we've got to be better practice players, and I think these guys understand that now. We've experienced some success over the years, but it's the little things that's helped us win. We've got to continue to pay attention to those small details."

The game, which was slated to begin at 6 p.m., was delayed for nearly an hour after lightning flashed in the area.