Calendar 8-18-21

Wednesday, Aug. 18

UAPB offers weekly

vaccination clinic

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is offering a vaccination clinic on Wednesdays through Sept. 1 in partnership with Doctor's Orders Pharmacy. The clinic is free and open to all unvaccinated enrolled students, faculty and staff, according to a news release. Doctor's Orders will administer the Pfizer vaccine from 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays at the STEM building (on the corner of L.A. "Prexy" Davis Drive and Watson Boulevard) at UAPB.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Christian Women's

Connection meets

The Christian Women's Connection Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 19 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The feature will be Dr. Jennifer Jacks, MD, a dermatologist at Pine Bluff. The speaker will be announced. The cost of the meal is $16, which includes tax and tip. Reservations must be made by noon Aug. 16 by calling Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302.

Through Thursday, Aug. 19

Art league hosts Jennings' exhibit

The Pine Bluff Art League will host an exhibition featuring work by member Crystal Jennings through Aug. 19 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. The community is invited to view work by the artist in the main gallery hall. Jennings' work has been exhibited throughout Arkansas including in multiple "Annual Pine Bluff Art League Juried Exhibitions" at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, Jonesboro's Bradbury Art Museum and in the "2021 Small Works on Paper" hosted by the Arkansas Arts Council.

Saturday, Aug. 21

Women's Institute

hosts events

Pine Bluff District No. 1 Churches of God in Christ invites the community to join the Women's Institute sessions "You, Me, We: Reimaging in 2021." The next virtual event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 21. The sign-in via Zoom begins at 10:15 a.m. The presenter will be an evangelist, Sweets Burroughs, and the topic will be "Managing the Grieving Process and Creating a New Path." All are welcome -- men, women, and youth, according to a news release. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86476242465 with meeting ID: 864 7624 2465. Call in numbers are 1-301- 715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799.

Music awards banquet set

The Pine Bluff Community Music Awards program will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday in the banquet hall of the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., a spokesman said. The concert is open to the community. It is produced by I Am Girls Empowerment Inc. and Red Room Productions, the spokesman said.