Car-Mart logs record profit of $24.9M

Once again Rogers-based America's Car-Mart handily beat earnings estimates and set a record profit when the company reported earnings for its first quarter Tuesday after market close.

The buy-here, pay-here used-car dealer said it had earnings of $24.97 million or $3.57 per share for its first quarter for fiscal 2022 compared with $19.56 million or $2.83 per share for the year-ago period. A consensus of four analysts predicted profit of $3.49 per share the quarter, according to Yahoo Finance.

The company booked revenue of $280 million for the period compared with $187.9 million for the first quarter a year ago. The average estimate of four analysts pegged revenue at $227.68 million for the quarter.

Car-Mart said the revenue jump was driven by a an average retail price per vehicle of $15,405 compared with $12,800 for the same period a year ago, a 20.4% increase. The number of vehicles sold in the first quarter was 15,219 compared with 12,176 for the same period last year, a 25% increase in units sold.

"We believe that the significant investments we are making in the areas of Recruiting, Training and Retention, Inventory Procurement/Management, Customer Experience and Digital/Information Technology are already having positive effects and will allow us to continue to improve, grow and leverage our strengths," Jeff Williams, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. "Our balance sheet has allowed us to take advantage of challenging market conditions and has allowed us to demonstrate how nimble we can be in this dynamic, quickly changing industry."

Williams credited the company's success over the challenging past 18 months to its more than 2,000 employees. He said Car-Mart will continue to focus on becoming a sales company that's good at collections rather than simply a collections-based operation.

Car-Mart will host a conference call with analysts at 10 a.m. today. The live audio may be accessed by calling (877) 776-4031 with the conference ID No. 9489631 and it will be webcast on the company's investor relations page.

The company is celebrating its 4oth year in business this month. It operates 151 car dealerships in 12 states.

Company shares closed at $162.23, down $3.09 or nearly 2% in trading Tuesday on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as $82.48 and as high as $177.45 over the past year.

In late March, Car-Mart released its first corporate responsibility report in what the company called an effort to improve transparency. The 30-page 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report addressed the company's business practices including environmental, social and governance areas, commonly referred to as ESG metrics.

In December, Car-Mart began using a new logo, keeping the company's red, white and blue color scheme and featuring an open road. The company's new tagline is "Keeping You on the Road."