Chamber cites rise in virus cases, calls off Founders Day

It wasn't easy but with coronavirus cases on a dramatic uptick, the White Hall Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel Founders Day. The citywide annual event was scheduled for Oct. 16.

The decision was made Monday evening, and Mayor Noel Foster supported the move.

Before Monday's City Council meeting, Chamber President Joe Spadoni said he had started to worry about the rise in covid cases.

Although the right move at this point, Spadoni said, "It's disappointing."

Foster agreed with the decision.

"I believe it is the right decision to cancel the event in the interest of public health and safety not only for attendees but for the chamber volunteers and city employees," the mayor said.

As the pandemic continues, Foster said, "We must focus on providing essential services to the community while minimizing unnecessary exposure to our employees."

Council Member Sara Lunsford agreed.

"Although we all look forward to founder's day each year, I think the best way to celebrate our community spirit right now is by looking out for each other," Lunsford said.

On an optimistic note, Foster said, "We look forward to bigger and better founders day next year."

BEHIND THE DECISION

Although new case numbers dropped earlier this year, infections and related numbers have risen in the past weeks because of the new delta variant.

According to the state's daily update, Aug. 16 saw an increase of 856 new cases and 31 new deaths, with an additional 46 hospitalizations and 20 more on ventilators. That brings totals to 24,098 active cases and 6,498 deaths, with 1,459 currently hospitalized and 323 on ventilators.

This is the second year in a row that founders day was nixed.

The Chamber has hosted the nonprofit festival for 37 years, until in 2020 when it was canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic.

With the introduction of the vaccine in late 2020 and the state's reduction in infection rates and deaths, the choice to again hold the citywide celebration was made in April, Spadoni said.

At past festivals, there were more than 5,000 in attendance.

The event features vintage cars, cheerleaders, live music and a parade, but it is also considered a multifaceted cultural affair by the Chamber organizers.

"It's not a money-making event," Spadoni said, adding that, instead, it gets people involved in the community and creates a sense of pride, and for others a homecoming.