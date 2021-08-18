Charges total 150 in child-porn case

A Little Rock man faces more than 100 felony pornography charges after a search warrant was executed on his home, according to an arrest report.

Officers executed a warrant on a property on the 12200 block of Pleasant Forest Drive at 7 a.m. Monday and found 269 images and 365 videos of sexually explicit conduct involving a child on 27-year-old Adam Lewis' cellphone, the report said.

Lewis was taken into custody and charged with 150 counts of felony distributing, possessing or viewing of sexually explicit content involving a child.

Lewis was not on the Pulaski County jail inmate roster Tuesday.