Child-porn convict gets 50 more months

A Little Rock man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after being convicted earlier this year of extortion and child pornography will serve an additional 50 months in federal prison on a gun charge that predated his arrest on the child-porn charges.

Devion Marquette Cumbie, 25, was arrested Feb. 8, 2018 after a man reported to police that Cumbie had pointed a gun at him as he was walking alongside 65th St. in Little Rock. According to court documents, police called to the area spotted a red Ford F-150 pickup truck matching the description of the suspect vehicle at a nearby gas station.

A search of the truck turned up a Smith & Wesson .45 ACP pistol, which a woman in the truck told police that Cumbie had pointed at the man.

Because Cumbie had felony convictions, he was federally charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

While he was out on pretrial release on the weapons charge, Cumbie was indicted on one count of production of child pornography, two counts of attempted production of child pornography, and two counts of extortion. He was found guilty on all charges by a jury on June 18, 2020, and sentenced by U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. to 25 years in prison on Jan. 14 of this year.

On March 2, Cumbie pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

On Tuesday, Moody sentenced Cumbie to 100 months in federal prison on the weapons charge, and ruled that 50 months would run consecutive to his current 25 year sentence and 50 months would run concurrent, meaning that Cumbie will be required to serve an additional four years, two months after completion of his previous sentence.

Cumbie was escorted into the courtroom by federal marshals and seated at the defendant's table with his attorney, Robert Golden of Little Rock. Golden asked Moody to consider sentencing Cumbie to the low end of the guideline sentencing range of 100 to 120 months in prison and asked that the judge consider ordering the sentence to run concurrent to his client's 25-year sentence.

"He has a lengthy sentence in his other case and I feel like the court probably remembers most of that," Golden said. "At this point, regarding the plea agreement, we have a joint recommendation to the court of the bottom of the guideline range. ... I'm happy for it to run concurrent to his previous sentence of 25 years."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant confirmed the government's agreement to the low end guideline sentence of 100 months. She said the government's position was that Cumbie's previous conviction and the underlying offense combined with charges of third degree assault in March and third degree battery in July that Cumbie received while being detained at the Pulaski County jail as he awaited sentencing on the weapons charge and subsequent transfer to federal prison justified the 100-month sentence.

"Looking at Mr. Cumbie's criminal history," Bryant said, "I think all support the 100-month recommendation ... and I will defer to the Court whether to run the sentence concurrent or consecutive."

"It shouldn't be lost on anybody that I think this is a particularly unique set of circumstances," Moody said. "Ordinarily in a case like this, where somebody didn't just possess the gun under the seat of their car or something, this gun was actually pointed in somebody's face. That would generally lead me to the high end of the guideline range. ... I'm also taking into consideration, Mr. Cumbie, conduct that -- while not related -- happened in and around the same period of time so I'm having to weigh all of those as well as Mr. Cumbie's conduct at sentencing and his behavior since then."

In addition to the new charges Cumbie obtained while at the Pulaski County jail since his sentencing on the child pornography and extortion charges, at his sentencing hearing in January on those charges, Cumbie had to be physically restrained by federal marshals, who dragged him out of the courtroom as he cursed and screamed at Moody.

After weighing all of those factors, Moody said, his judgement was to sentence Cumbie to the 100 months on the weapons charge but to split it in half with 50 months to run consecutive -- which must be served in addition to his current sentence -- and 50 months to run concurrent -- which will have no effect on his current sentence.

Moody also sentenced Cumbie to three years supervised release to run concurrent to any term of supervised release related to his other sentence.

"I don't want to add any time but I don't want to leave him in a situation without any supervised release," Moody told Golden.

Upon sentencing, Cumbie closed his eyes for a few moments, removed his mask and pursed his lips, his only reaction to the judge's pronouncement.

As Cumbie was being led out of the courtroom, his mother, Janice Jones, who was seated in the gallery, asked Moody if she could embrace her son before he was taken back to jail.

"That's up to the marshals, ma'am," Moody responded. "I don't get in their lane and they don't get in mine."

"I'm sorry," one of the marshals told her. "That's against security protocol."

"OK, I just asked," Jones said, then to Cumbie, "I love you."

"I love you," Cumbie responded as the marshals led him out through a side door in the courtroom.