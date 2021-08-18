Little Rock city director calls executive session

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors went into executive session to discuss a personnel matter toward the conclusion of a meeting Tuesday evening at the request of Ward 6 City Director Doris Wright.

The purpose of the executive session was not immediately clear, but when prompted by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. before the start of the closed discussion, Wright said the matter pertained to City Manager Bruce Moore.

Wright made her motion about an hour into the meeting after board members had dispensed with the other business on the agenda. Her motion was approved in a voice vote.

Technology officials were asked to secure the room and members of the public had to leave.

The city directors reconvened in public view roughly 20 minutes later. Scott reported to attendees that no action was taken during the executive session, and the meeting adjourned moments later.

The city board can go into executive session to discuss a personnel matter pertaining to just two employees in city government: the city attorney and city manager, as Moore reminded board members before they voted to enter the executive session.