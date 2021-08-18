PB civic auditorium panel sets call

The Pine Bluff Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will meet by conference call at noon Aug. 24.

If interested in joining the conference call, participants should call the Pine Bluff Convention Center at

(870) 536-7600 or email Teresa Rash at tlrash@pinebluff.com.

They will be emailed information by Friday to join the call, according to a news release.

Financial reports, ’22 budget on agenda

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee will meet at noon Aug. 23 at the office of the commission, 623 S. Main St.

The agenda includes financial reports and the proposed 2022 budget, according to a news release.

Community Music Awards banquet set

The Pine Bluff Community Music Awards program will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday in the banquet hall of the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., a spokesman said.

The concert is open to the community. It is produced by I Am Girls Empowerment Inc. and Red Room Productions, the spokesman said.

Senior-citizen centers offering lunch

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior-citizens centers, according to a news release.

Lunches available next week are:

Aug. 23 — Pasta with meat sauce, Italian vegetable blend, green salad, garlic bread, pineapples and milk; Aug. 24 — Tuna salad on wheat bread, broccoli slaw, baked chips, fresh orange and milk; Aug. 25 — Breaded pork cutlet, carrots, steamed cabbage, cornbread, zippy apple salad and milk; Aug. 26 — Mexican chicken, southwest corn, zucchini, bread stick, cookie and milk; Aug. 27 — Meatloaf, macaroni and cheese, green peas, mixed fruit and milk.

The Pine Bluff Commercial