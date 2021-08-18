Marriage Licenses

Terry Baker, 54, and Adelaide Gomez, 51, both of Little Rock.

Joseph Poe, 31, and Tionna Darville, 30, both of Little Rock.

Talia Borrego, 19, and Manuela Pelaez, 20, both of Little Rock Air Force Base.

Raul Toledo, 26, and Lilian Chavez, 32, both of Jacksonville.

Kevin Dixon, 28, and Brittany Lambert, 32, both of Jacksonville.

Jasmine Barrera, 20, and Billy Whitehead, 22, both of Jacksonville.

Michelle Ballelos, 37, and Joseph Coleman, 37, both of Little Rock.

Yasmin Johnson, 18, and Calvin Robinson, 19, both of Little Rock.

Roberto Rojas-Acosta, 54, and Patrica Jones, 41, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-2672. Kristopher Langham v. Nichole Bergeron.

21-2684. Robert Campbell II v. Miho Komukai.

21-2685. Stephanie Emmerling v. Bryan Emmerling.

21-2689. Rickey Redmon v. Daphne Redmon.

GRANTED

20-2411. Serena Dalton v. Brando Dalton.

21-2248. Amy James v. Eric James.