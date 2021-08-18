Downtown projects advanced after vote

The Urban Renewal Agency has been setting the stage for a rejuvenation of downtown Pine Bluff, and those efforts are perhaps starting to pay off.

Members of the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency waived a competitive bid process to allow a contractor to determine what renovations are needed for two proposed restaurants in the 300 block of Main Street.

The agency on Tuesday awarded a contract to WER Architects/Planners of Little Rock to determine the cost of renovations to buildings at 316, 322 and 324 S. Main St. The agency owns all three properties, and it has renovated them in hopes that interested entrepreneurs would finish out the interiors to suit their needs and then open for business.

Local chefs Jamie McAfee and Oscar Bullard Jr. made formal requests to the agency for architectural services. McAfee, the chef and general manager at Pine Bluff Country Club, indicated in a letter to Urban Renewal Executive Director Maurice Taggart his desire to open an upscale brunch restaurant that would seat 30-40 guests, provide catering and sell house seasoning and jams.

"A hope of mine is to be able to train future chefs and cooks in our area," McAfee said.

Bullard, assistant manager of the Pine Bluff Street Department, operates a barbecue catering company known as BullsDenGrill. He expressed interest in opening a restaurant called Oscar's Tap Room & Wood Grill, which he said in a letter to Taggart would include mix-and-match entrees and sides, sidewalk patio and bar seating options, an upscale cigar lounge and USB chargers for mobile devices.

"This isn't an expensive restaurant, but it's one that anyone would feel good about heading to for a nice dinner, a round of drinks after work, or even a business meeting," Bullard said.

Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley said he put Bullard in touch with Sissy's Log Cabin executive Bill Jones and Little Rock restaurateur Chris Tanner for mentorship purposes and business strategy. Both Jones and Tanner have issued letters of support for Bullard's business.

Taggart told board members that Bullard would like to establish his restaurant at 316 S. Main St., and that McAfee is interested in either 322 or 324 S. Main St.

Urban Renewal Agency Chairman Jimmy Dill hoisted McAfee's and Bullard's proposals into the air in excitement over their interest.

"This is a great day for Urban Renewal, Go Forward Pine Bluff and the city," Dill said. "This is a great day for us. Nothing may come from this, but there's an opportunity that something can come to downtown Pine Bluff."

IN OTHER AGENCY BUSINESS

Taggart announced demolition dates for property across Pine Bluff.

Demolition at 1114 W. 13th Ave. began Tuesday and is expected to be completed today. That will be followed by the old Simmie's Barbecue location at 1207 Cherry St., Thursday and Friday; the former Ernie's Exxon at 101 Walnut St. on April 23-24 and property at 606 W. Second Ave. from Aug. 31-Sept. 2.

Abatement at the former Admiral Benbow Inn, 2100 E. Harding, began Tuesday, Taggart said. A new go-kart track is planned for that location.