EDITORIAL: Tilting and shaking

The latest census data is out. The story it tells for Arkansas is one of urban movement and big population shifts. For rural counties, population took a big shift downward, and for urban counties, it did the opposite.

Times are changing, and Arkansas isn't exempt from that song and dance. The northwest and northeast corners are adding more people, while the Mississippi Delta and parts of southern Arkansas are losing them.

"Growth in the state's northwest offset population losses across most of the rest of the state," the papers say. "The area's two largest counties grew by 105,800 people between April 1, 2010, and April 1, 2020. Benton County's population reached 284,333, up from 221,339 a decade ago, an increase of 62,994, or 28.5 percent. Washington County's population climbed from 203,065 to 245,871, an increase of 42,806 or 21.1 percent."

If the main headline was "Northwest Arkansas still growing like a weed," that wouldn't surprise anyone.

One interesting piece of all this population growth is Fayetteville's stealing the title of Arkansas' second biggest city from Fort Smith. With the combined economic power of three Fortune 500 companies and amenities like bike trails and Crystal Bridges, it's no wonder NWA keeps growing.

And while growth in Washington and Benton counties is to be celebrated, the state's overall population would have declined if growth in the northwest corner wasn't so exponential.

It's a domino effect for these rural counties. Kids go off to college and don't return because there's little opportunity for them at home. As the population declines, that leaves fewer customers for businesses, so some start to close up shop. And when people lose access to what few amenities they had, they might move elsewhere. Is there such a thing as a cyclical domino?

So what can be done to slow or reverse population drain from rural counties across Arkansas? For starters, offer more targeted economic benefits for industries or companies that bring jobs to these rural communities.

Tax breaks or startup grant money could go a long way toward improving local economies in places seeing population drain. If people have access to good paying jobs, they're less likely to leave an area.

Another important area of investment is health-care access. So many of these small towns have critical needs for nurses and doctors.

There's nothing wrong with admiring the beauty of cities like Fayetteville and Jonesboro, but all 75 Arkansas counties have taxpaying citizens that deserve equal attention. Whether someone lives in Washington County or Phillips County, they require access to decent jobs, affordable housing and some basic amenities.

All of Arkansas changes together, and no part should be forgotten.