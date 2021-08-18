Facing outbreak, Florida district to weigh mask mandate

A Florida school board is set to hold an emergency meeting this week to consider a mask mandate as more than 8,000 students and hundreds of employees in its district are in isolation or quarantine because of a surge in coronavirus cases and possible exposure.

Hillsborough County Public Schools, which includes Tampa, has 8,400 students and 307 staff members either in isolation because of a positive test or in quarantine after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive, district spokesperson Tanya Arja told The Washington Post on Tuesday. The number of students who are either in isolation or quarantine jumped by nearly 3,000 from the total given by the school district Monday.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=syyHeVgNgKw]

Arja said that the district is following quarantine and isolation guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Health. The CDC recommends that people should quarantine for 14 days after their last contact with someone who tested positive, while those in isolation should be at home at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared.

"All quarantines are not necessarily associated with a school or district site," Arja said. "For attendance reasons, students who are quarantined due to exposure to an off-campus covid positive case are included in our overall quarantine numbers."

The meeting today comes as the district's case count, which stands at about 730, is nearly 20 times higher than it was at the same time last year.

"We're at that place," the board's chair, Lynn Gray, told the Tampa Bay Times. "It's unavoidable."

A mask mandate in the Florida district would violate an order from Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis prohibiting schools from requiring face coverings. After initially threatening to withhold school officials' salaries if they resisted his rule, DeSantis recently backed down, saying school officials pushing for masks should be responsible for the "consequences of their decisions."

COVID QUARANTINE

In Mississippi, a top health official said Tuesday that about 20,000 students are currently quarantined for covid-19 exposure -- 4.5% of the public school population, according to the state's latest enrollment figures.

The data comes from reports made by 800 schools to the Mississippi State Department of Health last week, state Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said in a call with pediatricians.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"These disruptions ... are going to continue for awhile," Byers said.

The school outbreaks have resulted in many school officials rethinking their policies after beginning the academic year without restrictions such as mask mandates. About 600 schools have now implemented universal masking for indoor settings, Byers said.

SCHOOL OUTBREAKS

In Texas as the new school year begins and mask mandates are debated in state courts, at least four school districts have already closed campuses because of covid-19 outbreaks.

The shutdowns are taking place as more school districts and communities continue to defy Gov. Greg Abbott's ban on mask mandates and require students and residents to wear face coverings. On Tuesday, Abbott's office announced he had tested positive for covid-19. Abbott, who is vaccinated, was experiencing no symptoms.

The school district in Gorman, about 70 miles east of Abilene, had been set to begin the new school year today but is now delaying that a week "due to positive COVID cases within the school community of both faculty and students," Superintendent Mike Winter said in a statement.

In East Texas, the Bloomburg school district announced it was shut down this week "due to the number of staff members out with COVID." Classes had just started Aug. 9.

About 60 miles south of Bloomburg, the Waskom district's elementary campus was closed because of the "number of staff members out with COVID," said Superintendent Rae Ann Patty. Classes in Waskom had started Aug. 11.

These districts join the Iraan-Sheffield Independent School District in West Texas, which Monday announced it would close schools for two weeks so students and staff could quarantine. Classes had started Aug. 10.

Mask wearing was optional in these four districts. At least 21 other Texas school districts, including some of the state's biggest, have instituted mask mandates, which are in violation of Abbott's executive order banning such measures.

Information for this article was contributed by Bryan Pietsch and Timothy Bella of The Washington Post; and by Leah Willingham and Juan A. Lozano of The Associated Press.