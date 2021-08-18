Former fishery officials honored for past work

The National Aquaculture Association's board of directors recognized Carole Engle and Nathan Stone with lifetime honorary membership for their work to benefit U.S. aquaculture.

The two former educators at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff were honored during Aquaculture America 2021, according to a news release from the association.

A nationally recognized aquaculture economist, Engle created and directed the UAPB Aquaculture/Fisheries Center for several years. She is a former professor of aquaculture economics and marketing at UAPB and has produced numerous economic and market analysis-oriented peer-reviewed, extension and grey literature papers, book chapters and books.

Stone is a nationally recognized aquaculture extension specialist. He was previously an extension fisheries specialist IV and section leader with the UAPB Aquaculture/Fisheries Center where he worked with Arkansas fish farmers to improve production practices.

He also worked with the Arkansas Bait and Ornamental Fish Growers Association to create and implement a nationally recognized inspection and certification program to prevent the introduction or spread of disease and aquatic nuisance species.

Stone and Engle are retired from the university; however they continue to work with aquaculture producers and colleagues on a variety of issues through their consulting company.

Their joint efforts, in partnership with the National Aquaculture Association and Catfish Farmers of America, provided pandemic economic impact analyses to the U.S. Department of Agriculture resulting in the inclusion of U.S. aquaculture within the agency's Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, according to the release.

Recently, they played a key role in providing economic impact analysis to expand the catastrophic disaster assistance program: Emergency Livestock, Honey-Bee and Farm-Raised Fish Program, to all of U.S. aquaculture, according to the release.

"Doctors Engle and Stone live and breathe the NAA's credo: One Strong Voice, One Strong Industry," a spokesman said. "They unstintingly share their considerable knowledge and experience to benefit commercial fish and shellfish farmers, prospective farmers, government agencies, and the public. For their many accomplishments, now and into the future, we are forever grateful."