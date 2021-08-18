IDEA ALLEY: Fritters, salsa and pie for back-to-school Kats

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The kids may be back to school — in classrooms or virtual — but summer gardens are still going strong.

For those lucky enough to be awash in squash, this recipe from Trish (last name not given) will hit the spot.

"[A] Southern classic to make if you have an exuberant squash harvest. Grated raw squash can be easily frozen in zipper seal bags, no need to blanch; will keep for several months," Trish writes.

Trish notes this recipe is easily halved to make 10 to 12 fritters.

Squash Fritters

4 ½ cups grated squash (yellow or zucchini)

¾ cup flour, plus more as needed

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon sugar

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup minced green onions

Vegetable oil

If squash is very moist, squeeze out excess moisture by wringing in a lint-free dish towel or cheesecloth.

Combine flour, baking powder, salt, pepper and sugar. Mix in eggs (it will seem dry). Add squash and onions; stir thoroughly. (As batter sits it may thin out as more moisture is released from the squash; stir in a little extra flour if necessary.)

In a large heavy skillet add 1 inch of oil; heat on medium until oil shimmers. Drop batter by tablespoons in hot oil. When edges look dry, turn. Remove to rack or paper-towel-lined plate. Add more oil as necessary and heat before cooking more fritters. Fritters will be somewhat puffy while cooking, but "deflate" as they cool.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

■ ■ ■

"Here is a summer garden salsa recipe I made with the black beans I planted this year," Martha Hartwick writes.

Garden Salsa

½ cup cooked black beans, drained

Kernels cut from 2 cooked ears of corn

1 tomato, diced

1 avocado, diced

2 green onions, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

5 jalapeno peppers, seeded and diced

Juice of 1 lime

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Tortilla chips, for serving

In a large bowl, combine the beans, corn, tomato, avocado, green onion, garlic, jalapeno and lime juice. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve with chips.

■ ■ ■

The pineapple pie recipe Risa Ratliff shared a few weeks ago inspired Susan Spivey to send in her mother's version.

"I grew up eating this almost exact same pie but my mom always added Cool Whip to the condensed milk and pineapple. She never put Cool Whip on top," Spivey writes. "It's even good without pineapple too! We still enjoy it! She is 85. Here is her (Joan Hearn's) recipe."

Pineapple Pie

1 can of sweetened condensed milk

1 small can of crushed pineapple, drained

Juice of 2 lemons

1 small container Cool Whip (see note)

1 store bought graham cracker crust

Mix condensed milk, pineapple, lemon juice and Cool Whip together.

Pour into crust and cool to serve.

Note: Spivey suggests using about half a container if you can't find the small tub of Cool Whip. Cool Whip is sold in 8-, 12- and 16-ounce containers.

Email recipe contributions, requests and culinary questions to: kbrant@adgnewsroom.com