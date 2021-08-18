Funding to allow virology research

The National Science Foundation has awarded a $6.1 million grant to the University of Arkansas to establish a research institute focused on virology and virus ecology, according to UA.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will be among the partnering institutions.

Scientists will study virus systems across all domains of life – bacteria, archaea and eukarya.

Their goal is to establish fundamental "rules of life," or laws of virology, that apply to all viruses – or at least large sets of virus systems, according to the news release.

The grant establishes the Host-Virus Evolutionary Dynamics Institute, based at UA, with hub sites at UAPB, the University of Maine, Ouachita Baptist University at Arkadelphia and Universidad Interamericana in Puerto Rico.

The institute will be led by Ruben Michael Ceballos, assistant professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at the U of A, collaborating with Michelle Evans-White, professor in the Department of Biological Sciences and Qingyang Zhang, associate professor in the Department of Mathematics, according to the release.

According to UAPB, professor Anissa Buckner, chairman of the biology department, will serve as a co-principal investigator on the primary award with the U of A and as the lead on the sub-award to UAPB. Buckner and assistant professor Traci Hudson will work alongside the principal investigator, Ceballos, from UA and other institute collaborators.

Co-principal investigators who will lead hubs at other partner institutions are E. Han Tan, assistant professor in the School of Biology and Ecology at the University of Maine; Nathan Reyna, associate professor at Ouachita Baptist University; and Elizabeth Padilla, assistant professor at La Universidad Interamericana at Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

The main project research focus of Buckner and Hudson will be on a murine (i.e., mouse) roseolavirus system that may serve as an animal model for human herpesvirus infections that lead to multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, and chronic fatigue syndrome, according to UAPB.

RESEARCH DETAILS

Researchers at the Host-Virus Evolutionary Dynamics Institute will study disparate virus systems across domains of life -- bacteria, archaea and eukarya. Bacteria and archaea comprise the prokaryotes, which are single-celled microorganisms with no nuclei. Eukaryotes comprise animals (including humans), plants, single-celled protists and fungi -- in other words, all organisms whose cells have nuclei to enclose their DNA apart from the rest of the cell, according to the release.

Viruses are ubiquitous across all domains of life, and the diversity of the virosphere presents a challenge in establishing universal laws to which all viruses adhere. Studying this is important to help understand the emergence of virulence, propensity for species jump and other fundamental properties of virus-host dynamics, according to the release.

Researchers at the institute will begin by studying a set of low-virulence double-stranded viruses, including one system from each domain of life, to model virus-host dynamics within and between virus systems.

Concurrently, researchers will develop a set of systems to compare and test the universality of fundamental rules developed from the core systems of each domain, according to the release.

A central goal of the institute will be to expand the suite of viruses by recruiting other labs and institutions to participate in the research. Using a common experimental approach, data from studies of all virus systems will be compared and integrated to generate Rules of Life that drive variables such as species jump, virus harbor state, changes in transmission rates and emergence of highly virulent virus strains. Rules of Life is one of the National Science Foundation's 10 Big Ideas for pioneering research that will serve the nation's future, according to the release.