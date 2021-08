The third annual four-man scramble golf tournament for the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson County has been rescheduled for Oct. 29 at Harbor Oaks golf course. Registration will start at 8 a.m.

The registration deadline is Oct. 15, and the fee is $400 per team. The event is held in observance of the club's 75th anniversary. Details: Boys and Girls Club, (870) 850-7500, ext. 102; info@boysgirlsclubjc.org; or boysgirlsclubjc.com.