DEAR HELOISE: To keep garlic or onion powder from clumping, store in the refrigerator. Years of working in commercial kitchens taught me this useful hint.

-- John L., Bethlehem, Conn.

DEAR HELOISE: To clean a microwave oven, dampen a paper towel or a dish cloth. Place on a microwave-safe plate and heat on high for about a minute. Carefully use the hot towel to clean the inside of your microwave.

-- Isiah B., Suncook, N.H.

DEAR READER: I've always poured about a cup and a half of water, with a little vinegar, in a bowl or measuring cup, placed it inside of the microwave and heated the microwave on high or even medium heat for about one minute. Then I wipe down the inside of the microwave. Either of our methods works well.

DEAR HELOISE: I hate breakfast. I simply cannot work up an appetite in the morning, and yet all I ever hear is how important breakfast is. To me, a cup of coffee is enough. However, by midmorning I'm hungry and usually end up munching on junk food. Any hint on how to combat this habit?

-- Brianna, Dallas

DEAR READER: If you're not hungry in the morning but have time to have a cup of coffee, try adding just one piece of toast or a piece of fruit. Since you know your body gets hungry midmorning, pack something you can take with you, such as an apple or a packet of raisins and nuts instead of a pastry or a candy bar. You'll be eating healthfully and satisfying your hunger.

DEAR HELOISE: I found that using pretty, lightweight dish towels is far more effective than napkins. I found some very attractive ones in a dollar store and used them for our last summer barbecue and again at a family gathering. They're larger than napkins, and I found they are more absorbent, too. Everyone liked them better than a napkin that hardly covers a person's lap.

-- June H., Anderson, S.C.

DEAR HELOISE: Do you have a pamphlet on dieting? I need to lose about 40 pounds.

-- Helen G., Jonesboro

DEAR READER: No, I don't have a pamphlet on that subject. But if you are serious about weight loss, I hope you'll see a doctor who can help you shed those extra pounds.

