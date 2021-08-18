Hendricks keeps Reds in check as Cubs end skid

CINCINNATI -- Kyle Hendricks' 200th career appearance was especially satisfying for him and the skidding Chicago Cubs.

The 31-year-old right-hander not only became the first 14-game winner in the majors, but he helped the Cubs end a 12-game losing streak with six strong innings in a 2-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

"It's just cool to see everybody come in and execute and do their job and finally see the results," said Hendricks, who made his first major-league appearance on July 10, 2014, in the same Cincinnati ballpark. "It was nice."

Hendricks (14-5) gave up three hits in six innings -- the only big one a two-out home run by Nick Castellanos in the sixth -- as Chicago won for the first time since Aug. 4 in Colorado. The Cubs are 3-15 since selling off their biggest stars at the trade deadline last month.

Chicago had lost 12 in a row for the first time since 2012.

Frank Schwindel had a run-scoring double for the Cubs in the third, his sixth straight game with an extra-base hit. Happ homered to right field leading off the sixth, one of his three hits.

"Kyle giving us the start that he did was huge," Manager David Ross said.

BRAVES 2, MARLINS 0 Jorge Soler snapped a scoreless tie with a two-out RBI single in the eighth inning as Atlanta beat Miami. Austin Riley hit his 26th home run, a solo blast off Marlins reliever Anthony Bender in the ninth. Freddie Freeman had two hits for the NL East-leading Braves.

BREWERS 2, CARDINALS 0 Corbin Burnes took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Kolten Wong had three hits and was hit by a pitch against his former team as Milwaukee beat St. Louis. Burnes (8-4) allowed 2 hits and 2 walks while striking out 3 in 6 innings. Adam Wainwright (11-7) allowed just 2 runs in 6 innings despite surrendering 9 hits and 2 walks.

ROCKIES 7, PADRES 3 German Marquez pitched into the seventh inning and helped himself with two hits and two RBI as Colorado overcame three home runs by San Diego to beat the Padres. C.J. Cron and Charlie Blackmon homered for the Rockies. The Padres got solo home runs in the seventh inning from Fernando Tatis Jr., Tommy Pham and Jake Croneworth, who had an inside-the-park home run.

GIANTS 3, METS 2Tommy La Stella hit a two-run home run in the first inning to back Logan Webb's sixth consecutive victory, and San Francisco beat New York. Webb (7-3) had eight strikeouts over a career-high 7 1/3 innings. Evan Longoria connected leading off the seventh inning against Marcus Stroman (8-11).

DIAMONDBACKS 3, PHILLIES 2 Josh Van Meter's fourth home run of the season -- a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth -- proved to be the difference as Arizona overcame a solo home run from Bryce Harper and a run-scoring wild pitch by Tyler Clippard to beat Philadelphia.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WHITE SOX 9, ATHLETICS 0 Oakland pitcher Chris Bassitt was carted off the field after he was struck on the side of his head by a line drive, casting a shadow over Oakland's loss to Chicago. With two on and no outs in the second inning, Bassitt threw an 89.5 mph cut fastball that Brian Goodwin drove up the middle. Bassitt went down on the mound right after he was hit, holding his head, and his teammates quickly waved to the dugout for assistance. The team said Bassitt, 32, was "conscious and aware," and was taken to a hospital.

YANKEES 5-2, RED SOX 3-0 Luis Gil posted his third consecutive scoreless start to begin his career, Luke Voit and Giancarlo Stanton hit home runs, and New York swept Boston in a doubleheader to move percentage points ahead of the Red Sox for an American League wild-card spot. In the opener, Jonathan Loaisiga stranded the bases loaded in Boston's final at-bat for a two-inning save for New York.

RAYS 10, ORIOLES 0 Nelson Cruz homered twice, three pitchers combined on a four-hitter, and AL East-leading Tampa Bay extended Baltimore's losing streak to 13 games.

ANGELS 8, TIGERS 2 Jo Adell hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the ninth inning for his first home run this season and Kurt Suzuki followed with a solo blast, lifting Los Angeles past Detroit.

MARINERS 3, RANGERS 1 Tyler Anderson allowed 1 run on 3 hits in 6 innings to earn his first win with Seattle as the Mariners beat Texas.

ROYALS 3, ASTROS 1 Daniel Lynch (3-3) allowed one run over seven innings, Hanser Alberto gave the Royals the lead with a two-run double in the sixth, and Kansas City held on to beat Houston.

INDIANS 3, TWINS 1 Eli Morgan (2-5) threw six scoreless innings, Daniel Johnson hit a two-run home run and Cleveland held on to beat Minnesota.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 12, BLUE JAYS 6 Riley Adams homered and drove in three, Erick Fedde won for the first time in more than two months and Washington snapped a seven-game losing streak.