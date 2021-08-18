Hornsby connects for a score

FAYETTEVILLE -- Malik Hornsby's roll-out touchdown pass to Bryce Stephens highlighted the "fastball" starts for the University of Arkansas offenses Tuesday.

Working indoors at the Walker Pavilion at practice No. 10 of training camp, Hornsby ran a bootleg pass to his left and spied the freshman Stephens cutting deep across the field with nickelback Myles Slusher in pursuit.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PBMm0AvA0Dc]

Hornsby got his feet positioned while on the move, threw across his body and hit the speedy Stephens in stride. The wideout in No. 14 bobbled the ball for a brief moment, but there was not a defensive back in position to knock the ball free, so he secured it and motored ahead for a would-be touchdown.

Before the start of the fastball period, Coach Sam Pittman had the players leave the field and return in a more energetic manner after the team wrapped up its flex. Pittman values "transitions" as a way to measure focus in practice and as a key part of conditioning.

The top play by the first offense was a run over the right side by Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, who took snaps with the starters for the second day in a row. Quarterback KJ Jefferson also had a run, and he should have had a completion over the left side, but it was dropped by tight end Blake Kern, who had moved up to first team ahead of Hudson Henry.

The top defensive line on Tuesday was Dorian Gerald and Tre Williams at the ends, and John Ridgeway and Markell Utsey at the tackles. Hayden Henry worked with Grant Morgan in the top linebacker spots for the second consecutive day, with Bumper Pool repping with Andrew Parker on the second team.

Defensive tackle Eric Gregory forced an incompletion on the final play of the Hornsby rack on, which he would have been credited with a hurry.

Quarterback John Stephen Jones piloted the third rack, which kicked off with a solid gain on a draw play by Dominique Johnson, who had a good cut to veer into open space. The defense sniffed out an end around to John David White, then Jones threw incomplete deep over the middle to Darin Turner, who was matched up against safety Malik Chavis.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ve94t2x-UW0]

Freshmen receiver Ketron Jackson got some run with the starters on offense, with Tyson Morris and Jaquayln Crawford, as top wideouts Treylon Burks, Trey Knox and De'Vion Warren were held out of the fastball period to give other receivers looks.

Personnel report

Sophomore running back Josh Oglesby appeared to suffer a foot injury and was in a degree of pain during a pass blocking drill on the outside grass field.

The running back group has seen lower numbers this week, with Trelon Smith not at practice again on Tuesday and AJ Green still present but sidelined. Dominique Johnson, who had worked for a short time at tight end, has returned to the running backs.

Quarterback signee Landon Rogers grouped with the tight ends as the latest in a string of players not recruited at tight end who have gotten looks at the spot.

Center Ricky Stromberg returned to the practice field and wore a green (no-contact) jersey as did second-team right tackle Marcus Henderson. Reserve center Austin Nix, who had been in green, wore his regular 54 jersey on Tuesday. Stromberg and Henderson both took reps in group drills.

Joining those offensive linemen in green jerseys on Tuesday: defensive backs Jalen Catalon, Trent Gordon and Kevin Compton. Catalon was with the top unit during the fastball opening of practice, and Gordon was a second-team safety.

The top cornerbacks were Montaric Brown and LaDarrius Bishop, with Hudson Clark and Devin Bush as the top backups.

Briles returns

Former Baylor coach Art Briles, the father of Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, attended Tuesday's practice. As he did during a week-long visit in the spring, Briles hung out mostly with the quarterbacks and receivers.

Aw, snap

Senior Ty Clary has been back in his old spot at center for the last couple of weeks as Ricky Stromberg continues to mend from a minor knee issue.

Clary, who has 23 starts at center among his team-high 34 career starts, said returning to snapper felt like he never left.

"You know it's like riding a bike," Clary said. "Pick it back up and go back to center. Not too much changes when you're in the middle. Well, you talk a little bit more when you're at center."

Offensive line coach Cody Kennedy said Clary's consistency with snaps is on the rise.

"The first couple of days, it got to him a little bit," Kennedy said. "But like with anything else, you settle into it and you're able to build that consistency with it.

"I've snapped the ball and played that position. It's not near as easy as what you think. It's really cool when you can sit out there in pregame and snap it when you don't have a 300-pound guy in front of you, but when we're able to simulate that in practice, his consistency has gone up. Early on in camp, I'd say yeah, there were some consistency issues, but just like anything, he's built on it and I feel really confident in him right now."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BoNHGcChzg0]

Ricky's return

Coach Sam Pittman speculated Saturday that starting center Ricky Stromberg, who has been out with a minor knee injury the past eight days, might be back before the end of the week.

Stromberg, an eight-game starter at center in 2020, was back in a green (no-contact) jersey Tuesday but wasn't ready for team periods. His status for Saturday's second and final major scrimmage of camp is up in the air.

"Ricky's going to be back with us here shortly," offensive line Coach Cody Kennedy said. "You know, I went to school for physical education, so I let the doctor people handle all that stuff. But he'll be back rather shortly here with us. And he'll be ready to rock 'n' roll."

Good direction

Assistant coach Cody Kennedy had worked with offensive line units throughout his career before Sam Pittman hired him in the winter to coach tight ends.

Pittman said the thought all along would be to slide him back to offensive line when Brad Davis left. That time came in June, when Davis got an offer to return to his hometown of Baton Rouge and coach at LSU with a hefty raise.

"I've grown a lot as a coach," Kennedy said of moving back to the O-line. "Being a young guy, obviously you wouldn't script it. But great opportunities aren't ever scripted. You don't get to choose those on your own time. So I showed up to work, and we shuffled up and I've coached offensive line my whole career.

"I feel really strongly, meeting with guys and learning my way of communicating, I feel like we're building every day and I feel very strongly about that. So I feel like we're heading in a good direction."

Healthier diet

Dowell Loggains, the Razorbacks' holder from 2001-05, is back at Arkansas as tight ends coach.

"I still have plenty of people in Fayetteville," Loggains said. "The transition for me has been unbelievable. I've probably gained 15 pounds from going to lunch and dinner. I think I had a three-week span where I was going to lunch with someone, dinner with someone.

"So camp's been nice that way. I needed to stop eating out so much."

Hold on

Special teams coordinator Scott Fountain said punter Reid Bauer had never held on field goal and extra point attempts in practice prior to last season.

"I said, 'Man, we've got to get you to hold. You're a punter, you've got to learn to do that trade,' " special teams coordinator Scott Fountain said. "And now he's gotten really good at it."

Fountain said Bauer did a good job of handling a bad snap by one of the younger snappers in Monday's practice.

"He gets it down and we make the kick," Fountain said. "He's done a really good job. That's helped us."

Punter Sam Loy and Bauer are both working as holders to see who will replace Jack Lindsey, who was a senior last year.