Happy birthday (Aug. 18): Your wish will be tied up in a bow and handed to you. Despite your mixed feelings about being the center of attention, you'll love the sweetness showered on you over the next 10 weeks. Second chances for relationships will happen in 2022, as well as a change in the way you make money.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Inside your own realm, you have a strong sense of purpose, but you may feel less sure in foreign territory. Make a goal of maintaining your resolve in every environment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): In dealing with strangers, you are unthinkingly — though unfailingly — alert to the full range of things that can happen. Interactions will go in an interesting direction.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): What's good for one person might be harmful to the next. Some need to let loose, while others should tighten the reins. The only one who really knows what feels good to you is you. Ask yourself — and then listen.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There are those who avoid saying, "I love you" in fear that words can only reduce the power of such an epic emotion. Today's actions will be an unmistakable indication of your feelings.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Too much introspection is draining. You are energized by projecting yourself, connecting and interacting in the exterior world. You'll be especially lucky with activities that are unrelated to what's on your mind.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Self-indulgence is a necessary part of life. Without pleasure, you'll be depressed and unmotivated. Since too much pleasure becomes pain, finding and living in the sweet spot is an art. You'll nail it today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): When you're not making headway on your problem, solve someone else's. The energy of progress will permeate the atmosphere and you'll soon see improvement all around.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): When you give your trust, it's not really for the other person; it's so you can get on with your life. It will be a relief when someone meets your test, so you can relax the scrutiny and just go with the flow.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There's a reason therapists get paid. Hearing the unedited version of people's stories can be work. It's why you share on a need-to-know basis with only a select few.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Disloyalty sets off alarm bells. People relax around people who seem rooted. Highlight the good parts of your history. Remember who brought you to the dance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Handle concerns having to do with sales, leads, revenues and profits. The good fortune will carry over to more personal areas of your life. Tonight, relating to those older than you will be lucky.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It's not always the case, but right now, your own quest is as worthy of following as any royal decree, and certainly more important to tend to than what your friends and loved ones want. Make yourself the priority.

CONFLUENCE OF WORD AND DEED

There’s a powerful opportunity to progress a goal under this meetup of Mercury and Mars in Virgo. The conjunction lends purpose to words, clarity to vision, and momentum to action. And the best part of this alignment in hard-working Virgo is an inclination to repeat what works until the desired result comes to hand.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I have been looking for a job for the last six months. My problem is that I tend to clam up in the interview. So far, I have been extremely qualified — or maybe overqualified — for many of the jobs I’ve applied for, and yet I haven’t been called for a second interview. I think I may be a victim of ageism. What is a 60-year-old Virgo to do?”

A: A 60-year-old Virgo is to work on those interview skills. You are thorough, organized and will respond well to a checklist approach. Start with the basics on your interview checklist: impeccable professional attire; doing your homework on the company for which you are applying; eye contact; body confidence; your verbal resume in a concise paragraph; warmth and professionalism; answers to the most common interview questions… etc. Spend time on creating your checklist and devote yourself to executing each item. Remember that looking for a job is essentially a full-time job. Be willing to put the time in. As the sun comes into your realm, you’re unstoppable!

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Andy Samberg is quickly becoming a favorite voice in animation and will star in the upcoming “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” followed by “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers.” The Leo was born under a friendly Aquarian moon, suggesting a lighthearted attitude and an outsider’s eye to help him see humor everywhere. Venus and Mars in Libra puts relationships front and center as the highest priority in Samberg’s life.