Immunity passports

The news might disturb some of the American anti-mask protesters we read about, but they have common ground with other protesters in a certain part of the world. Our fringe elements--who believe they know more than 99.99 percent of the doctors in the world because they read stuff on the Internet--might be surprised to learn that some of their thoughts aren't necessarily anti-American, or un-American. They're French!

The papers say thousands of people marched in cities across France--for a fifth straight Saturday--to "denounce a covid-19 health pass" that the French government mandates before people can enter restaurants, bars and sports stadiums. The covid pass is also necessary before a body can get onto long-distance trains, planes or public buses.

Even France's fancy outdoor terraces require the covid pass.

This might surprise some of our friends on the extreme political right in this country. Didn't they once want to change the name of French fries? Now they're aligning with that famed Gallic logic.

Well, not all Frenchmen are anti- mask, it must be admitted. Somebody said the French are approaching herd immunity, with 7 out of 10 people having at least one shot of the vaccine. But those who don't get it, don't want to get it loudly.

The paper said protesters across France say the covid pass "limits their freedom." Well, it might. A bit. The way the law against going the wrong way on an interstate limits your freedom to kill other people. (Imagine a law like that.)

But those who have been crying Freedom! in France--and their allies/counterparts/brothers-in-arms on these shores--are overstating and distorting, as always. For you don't have to have the vaccine at all. You can go along with your life without it, by staying away from crowded places like buses and restaurants and those famed outdoor cafes.

Or . . . .

The new rule in France doesn't require you to have a vaccination pass to use buses, restaurants or outdoor cafes. You can show that you've recently taken a covid test and are negative. So the "covid pass" should really be called the "covid or tested negative test" pass.

Or . . . .

According to dispatches from the front, the new pass can be given to a person who shows proof of a recent covid-19 recovery. So maybe the pass should be called a "covid or negative test or doctor's note showing recovery" pass.

But that might not fit on an Internet meme. So instead, protests!

And freedom!

That is, the freedom to carry a disease to other people in crowds. Which makes as much sense as some of the things we've seen in this country. Thankfully, in both the United States and France, this thinking is . . . well, it's not anti-French, it's not un-French, it's fringe.