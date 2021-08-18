Iran's output of uranium metal confirmed

BANGKOK -- Iran continues to produce uranium metal, which can be used in the production of a nuclear bomb, the United Nation's atomic watchdog confirmed Tuesday, in a move that further complicates the possibility of reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

In a report issued by the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna to member nations, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said his inspectors confirmed Saturday that Iran has now produced 200 grams of uranium metal enriched up to 20%.

Grossi reported in February that his inspectors had confirmed that a small amount of uranium metal, 3.6 grams, had been produced at Iran's Isfahan plant.

The production of uranium metal is prohibited by the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which promises Iran economic incentives in exchange for limits on its nuclear program and is meant to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear bomb.

Iran insists it is not interested in developing a bomb, and that the uranium metal is for its civilian nuclear program.

The European members of the deal earlier this year voiced "grave concern" over the production of uranium metal, however, saying Iran has no credible civilian need for it and that it is a "key step in the development of a nuclear weapon."

The U.S. unilaterally pulled out of the deal in 2018, with then-President Donald Trump saying it needed to be renegotiated.

Since then, Tehran has been steadily increasing its violations of the deal to put pressure on the other signatories to provide more incentives to offset crippling American sanctions reimposed after the U.S. pullout.

The western Europeans, as well as Russia and China, have been working to try to preserve the accord.

President Joe Biden has said he is open to rejoining the pact but that Iran needs to return to the restrictions, while Iran has insisted that the U.S. must drop all sanctions.

Months of talks have been held in Vienna with the remaining parties to the deal shuttling between delegations from Iran and the U.S.

The last round of talks ended in June with no date set for their resumption.

After the latest report on the increase in uranium metal production, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the move was "unconstructive and inconsistent with a return to mutual compliance."

"Iran has no credible need to produce uranium metal, which has direct relevance to nuclear weapons development," he said in a statement.

"Such escalations will not provide Iran negotiating leverage in any renewed talks on a mutual return to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action compliance and will only lead to Iran's further isolation."

He said further that "Iran's nuclear advances have a bearing on our view of returning to the [agreement]," and suggested the U.S. was slowly running out of patience.

"We are not imposing a deadline for negotiations, but this window will not remain open indefinitely," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Lee of The Associated Press.