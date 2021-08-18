Better qualifications

I have recently realized that I am more than discouraged by my probable choice of gubernatorial candidates in the next election. Let me explain.

I grew up in Michigan and had G. Mennen "Soapy" Williams as governor. Next, I went to college at Ole Miss and had to suffer through the likes of Ross Barnett. Upon graduation from college, I moved to Little Rock, and you guessed it, was governed (?) by Orval Faubus. Now it appears that I might be stuck with either Sarah Huckabee Sanders or Leslie Rutledge.

Surely there must be someone out there with better qualifications that I can vote for.

RICHARD C. NEWBERG

Little Rock

Rest of the universe

I have been reflecting on the apparent selfishness that's being exposed by the covid-19 pandemic and the Delta variant. Specifically, the large number of people that are putting their personal freedom to not take the measures that scientifically promise to control the spread of the virus and prevent the sickness and death of fellow citizens. This attitude of self over all others is abhorrent to me and I honestly cannot understand how anyone could take that position.

In my personal search to find a root cause of such an egocentric worldview, I have come to the possibility that it's an attempt to feel valued, worthwhile, significant in terms of our personal existence and reason for being. In that regard I reflect back to my experiences when looking over the edge of the Grand Canyon, looking into the night moonless sky at the millions of stars, and looking out from the deck of a ship in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. At those times, I have had the inescapable feeling of smallness and insignificance as a microscopic part of a limitless universe.

The more important aspect of these experiences is, to me, how they affect my view of self within the overall scheme/design. It's my view that I have two choices: (1) I can see myself as completely insignificant and worthless to this vastness and thereby proceed as if whatever I do is not of importance to anyone except myself and free to act without regard to anyone/anything else, or (2) I can feel the wonder and possibilities of being a part of such a wonderful, beautiful, limitless scheme and thereby proceed to make my actions to be in harmony/consistent with its design. I have chosen to take the second path and follow the laws, theories, and principles of the best science that I can find and understand.

This journey has taken a lifetime to see and understand, and I'm very comfortable with it and where it is leading me.

JAMES VANDERGRIFT

Little Rock

Monitor heavy traffic

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is doing an excellent job of marking lane shifts within the Little Rock I-30 construction zone. However, that stretch of road needs to be more closely monitored during heavy traffic hours. I realize the Arkansas State Police are stretched thin, but people are not slowing down, and with school now back in session, we're likely to see some fiery crashes.

Please slow down!

MARY A. CHAMBERS

North Little Rock

Cannot endorse plan

"Won't Get Fooled Again": This is the title of a hit song by The Who. The theme applies to Mayor Frank Scott and his attempt to ramrod a sales tax on the citizens of Little Rock.

It's obvious to me this is another search for funds so he can continue his extravagant use of city money for his personal security detail and continued hiring of an overabundance of employees for his staff. Further evidence is in the lack of any defined plan for the money the sales tax would raise. He touts vague plans for improvements to Hindman and War Memorial Parks, but there have been no answers to what this would entail.

One example is a projected plan for a dog park in War Memorial, but it involves adding a parking lot at considerable expense and would destroy the green space there. Another is what will be done with the former pro shops/clubhouses at War Memorial and Hindman. The one at War Memorial is now on the National Register of Historic Places, which entitles it to be eligible for grants. It seems a shame to not put these buildings to a good use.

I'll vote no on the sales tax issue on Sept. 14; can't endorse a "pig in a poke."

TOM ZALOUDEK

Little Rock

Trusted, not verified

Mike Lindell's "Cyber Symposium" aka the "Big Reveal" aka "Mike Lindell's Big Con" is over. Since Donald Trump did not return to the presidency Friday, I think it is appropriate to start a GoFundMe page for the Mike Lindell Psychiatric Hospital for the Politically Insane. There can be a special Mike Lindell wing for the likes of Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Leslie Rutledge. Other wings can be named after Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. Business should be very brisk given all the Trump acolytes denying the actual election results.

The Trump acolytes forgot the maxim from a true Republican, Ronald Reagan: "Trust but verify." Too many trusted Trump's lies but none verified them.

DON ENTENMAN

Blytheville