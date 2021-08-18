Little Rock board inks second-phase plan to spend federal covid-19 aid

For the second time in less than a month, the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday approved a resolution meant to serve as a plan for how to spend money received as a result of the most recent federal covid-19 stimulus package.

The latest resolution was approved in a voice vote without discussion Tuesday evening.

The $350 billion congressional injection of direct aid into the coffers of cities, counties, states, territories and tribal governments was approved as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. President Joe Biden signed the package into law in March.

The resolution that gained city board approval Tuesday represents a second-stage plan for how to spend some $6.3 million of the nearly $19 million received by Little Rock so far.

A total of $37.7 million is expected to flow to Little Rock -- the largest sum among all Arkansas cities receiving federal aid -- with the second half set to arrive next year.

Earlier this month, the city board approved another resolution that laid out intended categories of spending using about $11.6 million of the federal money.

The targets for spending under the second-phase resolution approved Tuesday include drainage improvements for an estimated $3 million, initiatives meant to support affordable housing and mitigate homelessness for a combined $1.74 million as well as software and I.T. upgrades for the city's purchasing and planning divisions for $821,000.

Additionally, the installation of broadband at the East Little Rock Community Center and internet hot spots at various city parks are anticipated to receive $337,000 in funding under the resolution.

Indirect costs associated with administering the second-phase initiatives using the federal aid are expected to amount to nearly $330,000.

Officials have said specific projects will have to come back before the board for formal approval.

The board also approved Tuesday a separate resolution amending the Aug. 3 resolution on the city's plans for the covid-19 aid.

At a meeting last week, City Manager Bruce Moore said officials needed to adopt the amendment in order to make a class of 911 communications personnel eligible for bonuses because of the way the first resolution was written.

The Aug. 3 resolution said the board intended to spend approximately $3.2 million on one-time bonuses for certain employees.

Full-time and part-time city employees are scheduled to get one-time payments of $1,500 and $750, respectively.

The amendment approved Tuesday clarified the employment parameters for the city workers whom the board opted to make eligible for bonuses.

Employees must have been employed since March 1, or otherwise participating in the police and fire recruiting classes, and must have remained employed through Aug. 3 to be eligible for the bonuses, according to the text of the measure.

Eligible workers include 911 communications operators, according to the resolution amending the earlier plan.