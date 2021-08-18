COOKING FOR TWO: Make good use of perfectly timed corn, tomatoes

For me, peak summer is that joyful moment when the tomatoes and corn are ready at the same time, and there's enough of each to go absolutely nuts.

Earlier in the season, I hold back. The first truly ripe tomatoes need nothing more than salt, some torn basil or mint, and a gloss of the best oil I have. Then I revel in every bite.

Early ears of corn get equally minimal treatment: a quick dip in boiling water followed by a slick of salty butter that drips onto my plate as I gnaw the kernels off the cob. (Pro tip: If there are boiled new potatoes on your plate to catch the butter, you won't be sad.) It's June and July eating at its most simple and best.

By August though, I've paid enough respect to the sanctity of those pristine ingredients. Now, I'm ready to liven things up.

Ingredients to make halloumi with corn, cherry tomatoes and basil. (The New York Times/Bryan Gardner)

This speedy corn and tomato saute does just that. Liberally spiked with whatever aromatics I have around, it's become an anchor of my summer weeknight cooking. Served by itself with some bread on the side, it makes a perfect light meal on any hot night. But it's also supremely adaptable, and adding protein — chicken, shrimp, bacon and the like — bulks it up.

In this vegetarian version, I throw in halloumi, browning cubes in the pan until they turn irresistibly crisp on the outside before stirring in the tomatoes and corn. A sliced jalapeno and spoonful of cumin seeds gives a bit of spicy depth, while slivers of raw red onion lend sweetness and crunch.

First though, you'll have to remove the kernels from the cob. My favorite method is to break the cobs in half, stand them up with the flat side firmly planted on the cutting board, then slice off the kernels. The flat side lends stability; the short height keeps the kernels from flying around the kitchen.

Although to me the point of this dish is to take advantage of ripe seasonal produce, I have to admit that it's almost as good in winter made with frozen corn and supermarket tomatoes. Which is good to remember come January, when we'll all be grateful for a bit of peak summer in our lives.

Cubes of halloumi cheese are seared until browned and then combined with sauteed corn and tomatoes for this quick supper. (The New York Times/Bryan Gardner)

Halloumi With Corn, Cherry Tomatoes and Basil

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, more as needed

12 to 14 ounces halloumi cheese, diced into 1-inch cubes and patted dry

2 cups corn kernels, fresh or frozen and thawed (from 2 to 3 ears of corn)

2 cups halved cherry tomatoes

1 jalapeno, seeded or not, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal), plus more to taste

¾ cup thinly sliced red onion

½ cup chopped fresh basil, more as garnish

1 lime, cut into wedges

Black pepper

In a large, preferably nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high until it thins out, about 20 seconds. Working in batches, add cheese in one layer, and cook until golden on one side, 1 to 2 minutes. Flip cheese and cook without moving until golden on the other side, about 1 minute longer. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and repeat with remaining cheese.

Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil to the pan and heat it over medium-high. Add corn, tomatoes, jalapeno, cumin seeds and salt, and cook until corn and tomatoes have softened and everything looks juicy, about 5 to 10 minutes.

Remove pan from the heat and stir in the browned cheese, sliced onion and basil. Squeeze a lime wedge or two over everything and season with more salt and lots of black pepper. Garnish with more basil and serve immediately.

Makes 2 to 3 servings.