OPINION | FRONT BURNER: Making vanilla ice cream with real vanilla seeds

I'm still breaking in the ice cream maker I mentioned in my July 28 column.

I let husband Joe pick the flavor for our most recent batch. His all-time favorite flavor is vanilla. But not just any vanilla, the kind where you can see the little flecks of vanilla seeds so you know it was made with the real stuff.

To quote myself (from an article I wrote about vanilla way back in 2006):

"Call it subtle. Call it delicate. Call it unassuming. But don't call it plain. And don't call it boring. Vanilla, the only edible member of the orchid family, is anything but."

Vanilla is native to the tropical Americas and was first cultivated by the Totonaco American Indians of Mexico and later by the Aztecs. Spaniard Hernando Cortez introduced vanilla to Europe upon his return from the New World.

Today, most vanilla is grown within 20 degrees of the equator, primarily in Mexico, Madagascar and Tahiti. But one can also find vanilla orchards in Hawaii, Uganda and Indonesia. Each region's vanilla has its own distinct flavor characteristics.

In this recipe I used a Bourbon vanilla bean and Ugandan vanilla extract. If you don't have or want to spend the money on a vanilla bean — good ones are quite pricey these days — you can use vanilla paste instead. You'll still get a rich vanilla flavor and all those seeds, but at a fraction of the cost.

Vanilla is available in many forms including paste, extract and whole beans (pods). (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant)

Vanilla paste is typically a blend of crushed vanilla beans, vanilla extract, sugar, water and a thickener or emulsifier.

Very Vanilla Ice Cream

3 cups half-and-half (can substitute equal parts heavy cream and milk)

1 vanilla bean (see note)

3 egg yolks

¼ to ½ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup light brown sugar

1 /8 teaspoon xanthan gum, optional

Pinch salt

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

To make the ice cream: Freeze the work bowl of an ice cream maker according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Place the half-and-half in a 2-quart saucepan.

If using a vanilla bean, with a sharp knife cut the vanilla bean in half lengthwise and then scrape the seeds from the pod using the flat edge of the knife. Place the scraped pod and seeds in the saucepan with the half-and-half. Place pot over medium heat, stirring frequently, until bubbles form around the edges of the pan and the mixture is very hot, but not boiling.

Meanwhile, whisk together the egg yolks, sugars, xanthan gum, if using, and salt in a large heat-safe bowl. The mixture will be thick and clumpy.

Whisking constantly, slowly ladle some of the hot half-and-half into the egg yolk mixture. Once you've added about half of the half-and-half to the egg yolks, pour the egg yolk mixture into the saucepan. (Rinse the bowl clean.) Reduce the heat to low and cook, stirring nearly constantly, until mixture reaches 165 degrees to 185 degrees. Pour the mixture through a fine mesh sieve into the bowl you used to the whisk the egg yolks. (Don't toss that vanilla pod. Thoroughly rinse and dry it. The pod can be used to make vanilla sugar, vanilla salt or combine it with other spent beans and a bit of rum, vodka or bourbon for DIY extract.)

Fill a second, larger bowl to about a third full with water and ice. Place the bowl with the ice cream base in the bowl with the ice water. Stir until mixture cools to room temperature. Press a piece of plastic wrap to the surface and refrigerate until well chilled, up to 24 hours.

To freeze: Transfer the chilled base to the ice cream maker and freeze according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Transfer the ice cream to a container with an airtight lid and freeze until scoopable.

Store, well covered, in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Makes about 1 ½ quarts.

Note: 2 to 3 teaspoons vanilla paste can be substituted for the vanilla bean, but add it when you add the vanilla extract.